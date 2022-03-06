News

Eddie Howe picks out Newcastle United players for special mention – Just the six of them

Eddie Howe thinks there is an expectation / belief amongst his players now.

An expectation / belief, that they can see a game out, hang on and get the victory.

It is now five wins in the last six Premier League matches for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe thinks this belief the players / team now have, only comes from putting together a string of performances and results as they have done in these past six weeks.

The victories over Everton and Brentford were comfortable, whereas these single goal wins over Leeds, Villa and Brighton have seen Newcastle United really toughing them out. Only 37% possession against both Leeds and Villa, whilst yesterday it was only 32% NUFC possession. Nevertheless, in all three narrow wins Newcastle United carried a real goal threat, whilst at the same time really limiting the opposition to many clear chances. In almost five hours of football against Leeds, Villa and Brighton, Martin Dubravka only faced nine efforts on target and conceded only that one goal against Dunk, the defenders / team in front of the keeper restricting the opposition to an effort on target only every half hour or more.

No wonder that when talking about stand out players against Brighton, Eddie Howe was keen to name check his goalkeeper and all of the back four, as well as Chris Wood who game after game has defended from the front.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 2 Brighton 1:

“We are still in a relegation battle and it is important that the players feel that too.

“There is no let up as we now have four away games now against difficult opponents [Southampton, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham].

“So today [against Brighton] was very important.

“I think there is an expectation that we will see the game out and that only comes from winning, you can’t just give the players that [expectation / belief].

“We did it really well and whilst Brighton had a lot of the ball, they didn’t create a whole load of chances, and Martin [Dubravka] made some good saves.

“Credit to the whole team, everyone played their part.

“Chris Wood was magnificent for the team, Matt Targett very consistent – he knows the position, inside out, Dan Burn was a giant, excuse the pun. Fabian [Schar] gets a goal, performed very well, Emil [Krafth] as well – superb.

“In the dressing room the players are pleased…but not over the top.

“They know we are in the middle of an important spell and this was a tough game, against a tough opponent.

“We knew that we wouldn’t have the ball for [long] spells and it was about how well we defended.

“It was a game that came down to how good we were out of possession.

“We have come from a long way back and we had a lot of work to do.

“I remember sitting here after the Watford game at home and we realised we needed to win matches, draws weren’t going to be good enough for us.

“The players have committed to everything again, physically.

“The shift that they put in out of possession was huge, so the spirit and the resolve needed is there.

“There could have been improvements in the performance today but at the moment, it’s all about the results for us, it was another good one.

“I have a lot of respect for Brighton, a tough opponent, we knew we would be tactically tested. We showed mental toughness, especially at 2-1, as when they scored the game was very much in the balance…but we handled it well.

“Put our bodies on the line and did the nasty stuff really well.

“We have got a lot of work to do to be where we want to be, I am very realistic and I know how quickly football can change.

“The supporters have been unbelievable and today, we needed them to help us over the line.

“I cannot thank them enough.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

