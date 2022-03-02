News

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United – Gets emotional as talks about what he’s discovered in his 4 months

It is less than four months since Eddie Howe was announced as Newcastle United’s new Head Coach.

The man who had overseen Bournemouth’s rise from almost going out of the football league, to going from fourth tier to top tier.

Eddie Howe facing a very different challenge at St James Park.

Along with the new club owners, the new head coach inherited an absolute shambles left behind by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

When Eddie Howe arrived and started work (before 7am) at the training ground on his first day of graft, Newcastle United had played 12 games without a single win, with only five points from the eleven Premier League games played. The club deep in relegation trouble in nineteenth place, conceding goals for fun and struggling to score at the other end as well.

Less than four months on and Eddie Howe has picked up 20 points from 14 PL games, lifted the club from nineteenth to fourteenth in the table, unbeaten in the last seven PL matches, NUFC scoring at least once in all of those seven games and only conceding two goals in the last 8+ hours of Premier League football.

Reflecting on what he has learnt in these early days on Tyneside, Eddie Howe declaring, ‘Newcastle United is a unique football club. It is the heartbeat of the city, an amazing stadium to play in, the atmosphere is incredible, the supporters around the city are so united in the support of their club and proud of their club.’

The NUFC Head Coach getting a bit emotional as he clearly has bought into what this football club means to the people of Tyneside (and beyond…), ‘It is my job to develop a team where they [the fans] are immensely proud of watching and they see give their all in a game, and that is what I am trying to build, with an identity and style of play they enjoy watching. We have built up a relationship with the supporters and they have been amazing to me.’

Quite amazing that so many pundits, journalists and other chancers, were so keen to blame the Newcastle United players, protecting their mate Steve Bruce, claiming that no manager / head coach could do any better than Brucey because the squad was so poor.

Eddie Howe proving this absolutely wrong and pretty much every single player looking far better under the current boss.

Funnily enough though, not many of those pundits, journalists and other chancers, quite so keen to admit what the truth has actually proved to be.

Eddie Howe speaking to Talksport:

“You always have to have belief in yourself, all you can do is go in and work to best of your ability.

“I had a long break and felt refreshed and ready to go, with a lot of new ideas and a passion to improve footballers.

“I set about my work as I have done previously with my coaching team, so far it is going well, but football can change very quickly, so we are keeping out feet very firmly on the floor.

“Naturally, you evolve and you have to do this for the club that you’re at.

“To say I am the same manager [as I was at Bournemouth] would not necessarily suit Newcastle. I have tweaked and changed, but you don’t really change your footballing principles or your way of managing.

“Newcastle United is a unique football club.

“It is the heartbeat of the city, an amazing stadium to play in, the atmosphere is incredible, the supporters around the city are so united in the support of their club and proud of their club.

“It is my job to develop a team where they are immensely proud of watching and they see give their all in a game, and that is what I am trying to build, with an identity and style of play they enjoy watching.

“We have built up a relationship with the supporters and they have been amazing to me.”

