News

Eddie Howe nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month – Vote now!

Eddie Howe is one of the nominations for Premier League manager of the month.

The February award sees him up against three rivals.

They are Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

So get your vote in HERE and ensure Eddie Howe wins it.

Official Newcastle United Announcement – 3 March 2022:

‘Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Barclays Manager of the Month award.

The Magpies boss led his side to three wins and a draw in February, lifting themselves out of the bottom three in the process with ten points from a possible 12.

United beat Everton and Aston Villa at St. James’ Park before earning a draw at Champions League-chasing West Ham, and rounded off the month with a 2-0 victory at Brentford last weekend.

Also nominated are Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Voting is now open here and closes at 12 noon on Monday, 7th March. The winner will be announced on Friday, 11th March.’

Is Eddie Howe set to pick up his first ever Premier League Manager of the Month award as boss of Newcastle United?

February 2022 sees Newcastle United end the month unbeaten, three wins and a draw.

With Eddie Howe potentially set to win his fourth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018 and October 2018 when at Bournemouth. If he does make it four, Howe will go level with the likes of Jose Mourinho, whilst one behind Kevin Keegan (see below).

These are the records of the contenders for the February 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award:

12 points – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – Liverpool 2 Leicester 0, Burnley 0 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 3 Norwich 1, Liverpool 6 Leeds 0

10 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) – Newcastle 3 Everton 1, Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1 Newcastle 1, Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

10 points – Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – Tottenham 2 Southampton 3, Man Utd 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 2 Everton 0, Southampton 2 Norwich 0

9 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – Wolves 0 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 2 Brentford 1, Arsenal 2 Wolves 1

With 12 points, two more than anybody else, Klopp would normally have to be assumed to be favourite, although when second top are beating four clubs who are currently all in the bottom eight of the table, it isn’t a stellar month.

Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl have done really well and that win at Spurs is a stand out result, however, I still think Eddie Howe must be ranked above the Saints boss this past month, due to starting February deep in the relegation zone and performing wonders to get this run of form and putting some daylight between Newcastle and the bottom three, now in fourteenth. Also, whilst the Premier League Manager of the Month award is supposed to be strictly about just what has happened in February 2022, when you extend it lightly further, Eddie Howe is on a run of seven unbeaten and has picked up 14 points in his last six matches, Ralph Hasenhuttl with 11 points from his last half dozen.

Fair play to Arteta as well, Arsenal only had three games in February and won them all.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

28 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

17 Chelsea

16 Arsenal

15 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go joint fifth with Arsenal and only one behind fourth placed Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

