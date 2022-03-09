News

Eddie Howe explains his selection decisions when picking the team – Pre-Southampton press conference

Eddie Howe has been talking ahead of the next match, the next challenge.

Just how refreshing is it to once again have a Newcastle United manager / head coach that you want to listen to, as opposed to the embarrassing last couple of years when every time you dreaded hearing what would come out of Steve Bruce’s mouth.

The previous head coach being a prime Mike Ashley stooge / patsy, following on the likes of Kinnear, Pardew, Carver and McClaren.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle United unbeaten in the Premier League since 19 December 2021, winning five of the last six PL games, only Liverpool having an unbeaten run of league matches as long as NUFC.

Interesting to hear Eddie Howe talking about how and why he has picked the starting elevens that he has done at Newcastle United.

Fair to say I think that probably a clear majority of Newcastle United fans would have picked a different NUFC team in each of the last 15 Premier League games, as compared to the one the Head Coach picked each time.

We have seen the same eleven players start each of the last three games but in such a busy period of matches now, we look set to see Eddie Howe mix things up, use his squad.

Here the NUFC Head Coach speaks about the challenge posed by Southampton, as well as explaining the whys and wherefores as to how he has been selecting his Newcastle teams, whilst also talking about a couple of players who quite probably a lot of fans wouldn’t have selected if they’d been in charge…

Here is Eddie Howe not just simply ‘dusting himself down’ as he prepares to try and make it six wins in seven on Thursday night…

Eddie Howe Southampton pre-match press conference – 9 March 2022:

“We’re looking for a performance and a result.

“They’ve done very well at home this season and that’s for a reason.

“They play an intense game out of possession.

“They’ve got some really good patterns of movement in possession.

“We need to be at our best.”

Eddie Howe on sticking with a winning side:

“I think it’s a very important message.

“I think if players come into the team and think that even if they perform they’ll come straight out again then there’s no reward for that performance.

“That’s something I wanted to try and create.

“What you don’t want to do is pick the same team because you’ve won the game but tactically have a problem in the next game.

“You have to be careful not to go blindly into the next match.

“We’ve picked the same team but we’ve adapted in games because the challenges are different.”

Eddie Howe on squad rotation:

“We’ll look to make the right decisions for the team.

“I think with the run we’ve been on I’ve been reluctant to change things because the team had lacked rhythm for a long time so when you get it you want to try and enhance not disrupt it.

“It doesn’t mean I don’t believe in the players I’m not using, that’s the key thing.

“I believe in them and I believe they can all play a huge role in the future, but I’ve just got to deal with the here and now.”

Eddie Howe on Chris Wood:

“I think he’s been outstanding since he’s arrived.

“He does a lot of the things people don’t necessarily see but he’s had a dramatic effect on the team.

“He’s given us the ability to retain the ball from loads of different situations.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“He’s a very good player.

“He’s physically excellent and I think you can see that from the first goal [against Brighton] he created and the pace he gives you in transition.

“He’s reliable defensively and tactically good.

“There’s a lot to like about him.

“He brings others in to play and his tactical understanding is of the highest level.

“Yes, he hasn’t scored but the team has performed.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and I’ve got no thoughts of taking him out the team.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“He’s not 100% fit.

“He did one day of training in three weeks before the previous game but we are keen to have him back at his best.

“I think when he came on [against Brighton] he did well and I thought he gave us a lift.

“We’re trying to build up his fitness.”

