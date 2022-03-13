News

Eddie Howe explains absence of Newcastle United players at Chelsea and NUFC formation confirmed

Four Newcastle United players drop out of the team that started against Southampton in Thursday night’s victory.

The Newcastle team against Chelsea seeing Eddie Howe name Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron in the starting eleven.

Whilst the bench sees two goalkeepers named amongst the nine subs, as well as teenager Lucas De Bollem with a sizeable number of first team squad Newcastle United players not available.

In an official announcement / article (see below) via the club, Eddie Howe confirming that he has changed formation to a 5-4-1. With Lascelles, Schar and Burn the three central defenders, whilst Manquillo and Targett are wing-backs.

Chris Wood is up front, with Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron and Murphy in support.

The Eddie Howe / club announcement stating that Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock miss out due to illness.

More positive news is that Allan Saint-Maximin makes it back into the squad and is named on the bench, after illness kept him out at Southampton.

Out of the official Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad, I make it that the following are all missing today – Wilson, Trippier, Fernandez, Joelinton, Willock and Shelvey. It will be very impressive if Eddie Howe picks up a point or better today, considering the players who are missing.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 March 2022:

‘Miguel Almirón is among four players to return to Newcastle United’s starting XI as the Magpies bid to keep their impressive run of Premier League form going against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Almirón hasn’t started for Newcastle since December’s 4-0 defeat to Man City at St. James’ Park – the last time Eddie Howe’s side lost a Premier League game.

With Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock both missing through illness, though, boss Howe has had to shuffle his pack somewhat for today’s clash, with Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo and Sean Longstaff all coming into the side, too.

Lascelles joins Fabian Schär and Dan Burn in the heart of the Magpies’ backline – the first time he has started with Burn – while Manquillo starts on the right, with Matt Targett on the left.

Longstaff joins Bruno Guimarães in central midfield, while Almirón and Jacob Murphy will be looking to support lone frontman Chris Wood, who opened his account for United at Southampton on Thursday.

Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser, who both started the Magpies’ midweek victory, are on the bench at Stamford Bridge, where they are joined by the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and a fit-again Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimarães, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almirón, Chris Wood.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Lucas de Bolle, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight Gayle.’

