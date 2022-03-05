Opinion

Eddie Howe at Newcastle United – What’s changed?

Whenever it has come to writing most of my pieces on things Newcastle United, it has come upon the most eccentric and frustrating moments of following this club, so it’s quite refreshing to do this on the back of a string of strong performances.

We are still not safe yet but when a Manager such as Eddie Howe has established an identity to a team and given it a proper DNA, you know eventually this team will pull through into a stronger position.

I had intended to write this piece a while back and there has been already quite a lot now written by the media, on all the positive changes Eddie Howe has implemented, but I will try to concentrate on subtle improvements.

To begin with, I wasn’t in favour of Eddie Howe taking over, especially when Emery was an option, primarily due to Howe’s Bournemouth being leaky at the back in its relegation season. To be fair to him, maybe his loyalty to senior players was his downfall. Centre-backs such as Cook and Francis were Clark like. Good servants to the club but with time were older, slower and liabilities. So how was he going to change that and how he would rectify deep recurrent issues such as low possession, high numbers of opponent shots on goal / chances created?

Observations follow :

Best Backline is the one in front of it (Special mention : Joelinton)

Most times we talk about the back four or five but Eddie Howe changed the dynamic by adding more steel and bite in midfield. The defensive face of this new midfield has been spearheaded by Joelinton of all people.

It makes sense if you take a player who is bigger, stronger with a good wingspan, giving him clear instructions to lead the press, a player his size closing on a creative usually smaller midfielder chokes up angles and spaces to play forward passes. While on flipside, once the midfield has intercepted possession, they have managed to use their natural attacking instincts to recycle possession linking up the flanks faster, something a more defensive player like Hayden can’t do. Rival teams have now found it difficult to push the ball higher up the pitch when compared to Bruceball, where they could just basically walk up with the ball into the final third blindfolded if they wanted to.

The Defence

Now I can’t help but recount how intrigued I was when Eddie Howe got appointed on how he would change the defence in terms of possession.

Could he get them playing from the back more? Less long balls?

For one thing, Howe coming in hasn’t implemented wholesale playing style changes and rightly so, it’s too risky at this stage of the season given the precarious standing. The team is still playing a fair share of long balls but when they pass it from the back they are doing it quicker and better. Howe has done the basic things right first and foremost getting a ball playing central defender in Schar, reinstated in the playing eleven. Schar never got a decent run of games under Bruce and just needed to be paired with a more physical partner. Whereas Matty Targett as a full-back is quick to overload on the flank as soon as Joelinton intercepts possession and provides a passing outlet.

Dan Burn (Diego Carlos) vs Lascelles

I put this in to offer a view towards Lascelles.

I am disappointed for Lascelles for someone who was genuinely talked about being a future England international, his career has regressed. I would say part due to Steve Bruce’s tactics and lack of coaching. Under Rafa, his positioning and defensive awareness was on point…but this season has been another story. When your calling card is that of being a physical tackling defender and you put yourself in a position where you are constantly tracking back to rival players breaking on the counter and turning your back on shots outside the box, then you have no use as a central defender.

The scouting vids on Diego Carlos showed someone who was brave closing up on forwards instead of back tracking, throwing themselves at shots and taking risks. You can see that with Dan Burn too, who is always looking to close down players on counters. What it does is that it forces attacking players to go sideways, allowing your teammates precious seconds to recover position. No surprise this backline has been the strongest in recent times.

Joe Willock

We talk about Eddie Howe changing Joelinton’s role, used his strong attributes and put him in position to succeed. One could say the same thing about Willock.

Last season was always a freak of nature and to expect him to score every other game again was unfair to the player, but despite his struggles early on this season there was no doubt there is a strong technical player in there which gives the manager the tools to work with. Credit to Willock for adapting to a new role within his position, whereas last season he was a free roaming attacking midfielder while under Howe he has had to curb some of his attacking instincts and look to do more in the centre of the park. He has been tackling more and wining possession. His new role has placed upon him to show more intelligence, what to do in control, thereby allowing them to manage the game better – winning smart fouls and breaking up play.

Chris Wood

This is an interesting one for me.

Sometimes can’t help feel a bit overzealous by looking at Weghorst, someone who is probably a better all round player than Wood, but if you see Wood’s role and performance from the perspective of fit in the team, it plays out better.

His back to goal game has been as good as Rondon was, which allows to make the most of possession. As I said, the team is still playing its fair share of long balls under Howe but Wood helps them do better with them. A few fans suddenly clamouring for Joelinton to be pushed as a centre-forward need to rewind and see, his back to goal was just not fit for this league, though facing goal is another story. Also, look back at the Brentford goal, defenders attracted to Wood and leaving the open space for Joelinton to attack for his header.

The challenge for Newcastle United will always be goals after Wilson’s injury but this such as a well rounded team with an established identity that’s built around a stubborn midfield. I can see a variety of goals coming from set-pieces and a combination of the three Jos.

This team has turned a corner and if they keep playing the way they are now, then its enough to take them past safety. For me, if there was a perfect defining moment it would be when Newcastle conceded against Everton, times like this the team needs a leader and seeing Trippier immediately pick up his teammates and grab the ball, the team hasn’t looked back since.

