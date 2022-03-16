News

Eddie Howe answers Saudi Arabia question

After Newcastle United’s nine match Premier League unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday, Eddie Howe faced questions that strayed from what had happened on the pitch.

The post-Chelsea press conference leading to headlines relating to questions that were asked of Eddie Howe regarding events in Saudi Arabia.

The Newcastle United Head Coach telling journalists that he was there to answer questions about the football.

Now this (Wednesday) morning ahead of facing Everton tomorrow night, Eddie Howe took his pre-match press conference.

This time giving a bit more detail about how he sees his answers to questions that may not always be about the actual football.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting after Eddie Howe press conference on Wednesday morning ahead of trip to Everton – 16 March 2022:

‘Eddie Howe answered a number of questions at his press conference this morning on criticism he’s faced since the weekend – having refused to talk about club ownership following mass executions in Saudi last week…

“I understand questions have to be asked.

“I have no problem with that.

“But my specialist subject is football.

“As soon as I deviate from that into an area I don’t feel qualified to have an opinion, I get into dangerous ground.

“I’m best sticking to a preparing a team for Everton.

“The club of course is owned by people who the Premier League allowed to own a football club.

“So from my side that’s as far as it went and I’ve reviewed my decision based on the people I’ve met.

“I’m very proud to represent this football club.”

