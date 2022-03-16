News

Diego Maradona, Tom Finney and…Billy Elliot all referenced as loan boss raves about Newcastle midfielder

Diego Maradona, Tom Finney and Billy Elliot all get a mention, as manager waxes lyrical about latest performance from Newcastle United loan star.

After making his debut from the bench in a 1-1 draw against Sutton United, Elliot Anderson has been in Joey Barton’s first eleven for the last eleven matches, scoring three goals and claiming two assists.

Anderson’s brilliant form has coincided with an excellent run for this Joey Barton managed side, which has pushed them right into play-off contention.

The Newcastle United loanee produced a stunning solo goal on Saturday as he dribbled into the box and added a quality finish. That man of the match performance in a 3-0 home win over Harrogate then followed up with another MOTM display on Tuesday night.

Another brilliant goal turning out to be the only one of the game, this match winner means that Elliot Anderson now has a Bristol Rovers record of Played 12 Won 7 Drawn 3 Lost 2.

Joey Barton speaking after this latest goal and man of the match performance from the Newcastle United loan midfielder:

“The match winner was young Elliot Anderson.

“I would have paid to [just] watch him tonight, he was that good.

“I think to get the goal early in the second half just caps a wonderful individual performance

“A young player growing into the shirt and as I say we’re delighted to have him.”

Joey Barton speaking to BBC Sport Bristol about Elliot Anderson (Billy Elliot!):

“I have been listening a lot to Bill Shankly in the last couple of days, certainly this afternoon, I had about four hours listening to different talks, listening to him talk about football. Not much has really changed, the simple concept of football and what it takes, players’ size and players’ heights.

“In there, he talks about a 19 year old Diego Maradona and he is talking about how good a player he thinks he is going to be. He compares him to Tom Finney, he says Tom Finney is the greatest player he has ever seen. When a man like Bill Shankly says that, you have to take notice.

“He spoke about Tom Finney’s ability to be able to beat you with his back to goal. He said the difference with Tom was , when he faced you up and looked at you, he could also take you on, but when he got in and around the penalty area he slowed down and he was mega-calculated.

“When I see young Billy Elliot [Elliot Anderson!]…it’s far too early to compare him to those greats over the years but he certainly excites you.

“The goal he scores tonight, it ends up being the match winner, but his overall performance…I thought he was a real stand out performer on the park tonight.

“I thought he showed another gear, another level.”

how he slows down in the penalty area. Exactly like Elliot Anderson does. Such a talent.”

Bristol Live reporting on Bristol Rovers 1 Colchester United 0:

‘Elliot Anderson scored a sublime goal for the second game in succession to break the deadlock four minutes after half time against a stubborn and dogged Colchester side, and it proved crucial on a night of few chances for either side.

Colchester were frustrating Rovers, but 19-year-old Newcastle United loanee Anderson – who scored a sensational solo goal in the win against Harrogate Town on Saturday – provided the game’s defining moment by curling into the top corner of Shamal George’s net.’

