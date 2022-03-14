News

Dermot Gallagher rules on controversial Chelsea v Newcastle United incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incident in the Chelsea v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at the key incidents, thinking one decision from the referee and VAR was correct, BUT Newcastle United badly done to with the other one.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Dermot Gallagher on the yellow card, not red, for Kai Havertz when he elbowed Dan Burn in the face:

“I agree [it was a yellow, not red] for a number of reasons.

“If you look at it, both players’ arms are up, Dan Burn’s arms are up as well.

“They are both challenging for the ball, going towards each other. There is inevitably going to be a collision, there is no doubt abut that.

“I think the key for me, is what I was being taught as a referee, if somebody throws an elbow in malice they are going to clench their fist, they are going to force impact. If you look at Kai Havertz, he never clenched his fist.

“It is almost the flailing arm if you like, it does catch him.

“I think it is a yellow card.

“I didn’t think it was a foul that was that bad.

“I think it’s a foul, it is a reckless challenge…but it is not a brutal challenge, it is not a malicious challenge.

“It is not what I would call serious foul play, he hasn’t thrown the elbow as a weapon.”

Dermot Gallagher on the decision not to award Newcastle United a penalty when Jacob Murphy was brought down by Trevoh Chabolah:

“Penalty.

“Grabs his shirt, trips him, shoves him.

“I also think that there is a caveat for the VAR to send it.

“Their feeling was, that was fed back, was that they didn’t feel that the fall was commensurate with what happened on the field. Well I think that is probably because they looked at the upper body, rather than lower body.

“The referee gives a corner, Chalobah doesn’t play the ball, should have been a goal kick or a penalty.

“So with the referee giving a corner, he is telling everybody, ‘I think Chalobah has played the ball’, so therefore I feel the VAR could have said to the referee, ‘Well, he didn’t play the ball, you might want to go and have a look at this’.

“And if he had gone and had a look and seen what we have seen, he would have given a penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant shifts on Newcastle United after Chelsea – Read HERE)

(Shameful – VAR and Chelsea cheat Newcastle United out of making it 10 in a row – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

