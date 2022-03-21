News

Deloitte Football Money League 2022 rich list published – Includes Newcastle United

The Deloitte Football Money League 2022 has now been published.

The football finance experts revealing their latest yearly overview of which clubs in the World generate the most money.

The report covers the 2020/21 season, with Deloitte as usual given access to the figures from (most) clubs, despite some clubs not having published their accounts as yet for that campaign.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2022, is that Manchester City are now at the very top for the first time (***All figures are in euros).

Last season was of course very different, with fans missing from stadiums around the World due to the pandemic. In the Premier League only the last couple of rounds of matches saw a token number of supporters allowed into games.

Manchester City having such a comparatively low reliance on matchday revenue compared to most of their rivals, helping them to top spot.

The Deloitte Football Money League 2022 rich list giving the following key points in their introduction:

Welcome to the 25th year of the Deloitte Football Money League, which profiles the highest revenue generating clubs in world football

The impact of COVID-19 is stark with the lack of fans in stadia unsurprisingly causing the lowest matchday revenue in the 25 years of the publication, whilst broadcast revenue is at a record high as a result of deferrals in distributions related to the delayed 2019/20 season (completed in the 2020/21 financial year).

Premier League broadcast rights values are set to pull further away from the other ‘big five’ European leagues from the 2022/23 season with the rollover of existing domestic arrangements on the same terms and the total value of international rights reportedly set to increase by c.30% and exceed the value of domestic rights for the first time.

Therefore, in the 2021/22 season, outside of improved on-pitch performance (particularly in UEFA club competitions) we expect limited growth in clubs’ broadcast revenue. International rights value increases from the 2022/23 season for Premier League clubs may provide a platform for them to climb up the Money League.

The impact of the pandemic on the sponsorship market for Money League clubs is challenging to determine as a result of the timing of agreements between clubs and commercial partners and other varying market dynamics.

As the global economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, we may see commercial revenue of Money League clubs return.

Newcastle United are of course missing from that top 20 above, in this newly published Deloitte Football Money League 2022.

However, the Deloitte Football Money League 2022 report also shows the basic details of who was placed 21-30 in terms of revenues for the 2020/21 season:

As you can see, Newcastle United down in 28th place with revenues of 170.1m euros (approximately £142.9m at today’s exchange rate).

Newcastle United were missing altogether from the Deloitte reports of 2020 and 2021, covering the 2018/19 and 2019/20 season respectively. However, that was simply down to Mike Ashley refusing to give Deloitte the figures for those seasons, as he delayed revealing Newcastle’s revenues and accounts for as long as possible.

This new 2022 Deloitte report of course covers Ashley’s very final (phew!) full season with Newcastle United, the new owners though happy to provide the 2020/21 NUFC revenues to Deloitte, ahead of publication of the official club accounts for last season.

If Mike Ashley had supplied Deloitte with the revenues for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, then the Deloitte 2020 report would have seen Newcastle United named in 22nd spot, the 2018/19 Newcastle United turnover / revenues turning out to be £176.4m, which when converted to euros using the rate that was used in the Deloitte report at the time, would have equalled just over 200m euros.

As for the 2021 Deloitte report covering the 2019/20 season, if Mike Ashley had supplied the figures, Newcastle United would have been placed 21st in the Deloitte Football Money League 2021, with revenues of £153m, which is approximately 182m euros.

So basically, this is how the past three seasons would have seen Newcastle United in the Deloitte reports if Mike Ashley had provided the figures for the 2020 and 2021 reports:

2020 report (2018/19 season) 22nd highest with 200m euros revenues

2021 report (2019/20 season) 21st highest (unsure of exchange rate used at that time but NUFC turnover was down from £176.4m to £153m)

2022 report (2020/21 season) 28th highest with 170.1m euros

Quite remarkable that despite Mike Ashley running Newcastle United with zero ambition and only one campaign in Europe in the 15 seasons since he bought the club, that the turnover still remains at such a high placing compared to those other clubs in Europe.

This is down to overwhelmingly the Premier League TV contracts that generate more cash than any other European league. Whilst the drop of seven places shows how massively Newcastle United’s matchday revenue plays its part, without supporters allowed at games, NUFC tumbling down the top 30.

