Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Bruno Guimaraes, Krafth, Murphy all start

The Newcastle team v Southampton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could potentially end the day as many as ten points clear of the relegation zone..

Newcastle United seven clear of the drop as things currently stand, meaning they remain out of the bottom three regardless, whatever happens in the four Premier League games tonight.

A win today would make it six wins in their last seven Premier League matches for Newcastle United.

Whilst a point or better would see Newcastle unbeaten in nine PL games.

The last time Newcastle United lost in the Premier League was way back on 19 December 2021.

Newcastle team v Southampton:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

So the big news is, Bruno Guimaraes gets his first Premier League start for Newcastle United BUT replacing Joelinton. The (other) Brazilian missing through injury the club has confirmed.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

Another surprise is no Allan Saint-Maximin even on the bench, despite him playing the final 30 minutes or so against Brighton.

