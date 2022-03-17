News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Joelinton, Willock, Fraser all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could potentially end the night as many as twelve points clear of the relegation zone.

Whilst Everton go into this match only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after the unlucky Chelsea defeat when ended a nine Premier League games unbeaten run.

In contrast, Everton are on a run of twenty PL games that feature only two wins, having drawn three and lost a massive fifteen.

The blue scousers have lost their last four PL matches without scoring a single goal in over six hours of football.

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Guimaraes, Fraser, Almiron, Wood

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Manquillo, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle

