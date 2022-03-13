News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – Almiron, Longstaff, Manquillo, Lascelles all start

The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could potentially end the day as many as thirteen points clear of the relegation zone, Newcastle United ten clear of the drop as things currently stand.

NUFC can’t drop lower today than the current fourteenth spot they occupy, though could go as high as eleventh if winning and other results going our way this afternoon.

A win today would make it seven wins in their last eight Premier League matches for Newcastle United.

Whilst a point or better would see Newcastle unbeaten in ten PL games.

The last time Newcastle United lost in the Premier League was way back on 19 December 2021.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Targett, Almiron, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Wood

So four changes in total…

Coming In:

Manquillo, Lascelles, Almiron, Longstaff

Dropping Out:

Krafth, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser

So with Joelinton also not in the squad, as well as Shelvey and Willock, none of the midfield trio who have played in the recent run of form in today’s team.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, De Bolle

Two keepers and youngster De Bolle on the bench, pointing to the number of first team squad players unavailable today.

