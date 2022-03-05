News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Krafth, Joelinton, Willock all start

The Newcastle team v Brighton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could potentially end the day as many as seven points clear of the relegation zone..

Newcastle United four points clear of the drop as things currently stand, meaning they remain out of the bottom three regardless.

A win today would make it five wins in their last six Premier League matches for Newcastle United.

Whilst a point or better would see Newcastle unbeaten in eight PL games.

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

So no changes at all to the starting eleven, the third match in a row with the same line up.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Only one change on the bench, Federico Fernandez replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin.

This was the predicted Newcastle team v Brighton from a contributor that we carried earlier, for comparison – HERE

