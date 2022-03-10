News

Club meets Newcastle United fans with info on loyalty points and season ticket sales shared

Newcastle United fans faced plenty of challenges during the 14+ years of Mike Ashley’s rule.

Despite so many positives these past five months, there is one big challenge that now exists…and is only going to get ever more challenging it appears.

Namely, supply and demand, the number of Newcastle United fans who want to pay and watch their team, as compared to the number of tickets / seats available.

Wednesday night has seen NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) reveal that they have met with the club, to discuss ticketing issues amongst other concerns / issues.

With away tickets, the usual 3,000 away allocation usually sells out quickly. Older travelling fans will recall the days of terraces and pay on the door for almost every away match, some brilliant days where your only concern was how you going to get to the game and not uncommon for massive numbers to travel, ten thousand or more on many an occasion.

Very different these days and loyalty points dictate where you are in the pecking order when applying for away tickets.

The club having confirmed to NUST that for away games, there is an ‘allocation of 10% made available to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders.’

So that leaves around 2,700 away tickets for most Premier League trips, with the club confirming that these are the rough numbers of those having 30 loyalty points or more…

2000 – 100+ points

3000 – 50-99 points

8000 – 30+ points

A lot of games recently have seen away tickets available first of all for those with 100 or more points, with then gradually dropping requirements, with usually very few tickets, if any, available for those with few or no loyalty points already.

With away tickets, this is an issue without any obvious solution, unless of course we returned to the good old days of 10,000 or so away fans allowed…

As for tickets / season tickets at St James Park, NUST have declared: ‘There was a discussion on ticketing issues, including long-term deals and how to allocate priority for new season tickets given the rise in demand. The Club is aware of the issues and is currently planning for future renewals and season ticket sales with more to follow shortly.’

Once again, demand massively exceeds supply for pretty much every home match now. Something which will only get worse if / when Newcastle United simply get a little bit competitive and look up the table not down. If anybody seriously doubts the demand for tickets, just remember that even under Mike Ashley the 2016/17 season saw Newcastle United fans fill St James Park every week in the CHAMPIONSHIP! An average of 51,106 across 23 second tier matches that season.

Once again, increasing the supply is the only obvious thing that would help. I’m sure that those running the club now are looking at every single option as to how St James Park can increase its capacity and you just hope against hope that the club land Mike Ashley sold off opposite the Gallowgate end can be bought back by the new ownership, enabling that end of the stadium to be made significantly bigger. The original plans Sir John Hall had drawn up when the land was purchased, suggested that development of the Gallowgate could take capacity up to at least 60,000.

Hopefully any redevelopment will see that 60,000 figure as an absolute minimum for when any St James Park enlargement is completed, as we want to see as many Newcastle United fans as possible able to watch their team, especially kids who are getting into NUFC now and in the years to come.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Update to members – 9 March 2022:

‘The Trust has had recent discussions with Newcastle United and provides an update below on recent engagement.

The Club re-iterated its commitment to work with the Trust and the value it sees in a strong Trust.

The Trust raised recent away ticket allocations, especially now demand is significantly higher. The Club confirmed there had been no changes in the allocation of 10% made available to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders. It was explained that the approximate number of people in each loyalty point bracket is:

The Trust raised recent away ticket allocations, especially now demand is significantly higher. The Club confirmed there had been no changes in the allocation of 10% made available to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders. It was explained that the approximate number of people in each loyalty point bracket is:

2000 – 100+ points

3000 – 50-99 points

8000 – 30+ points

We will engage further with members in relation to views on ticketing and will provide further details on this shortly.

The allocation of TV games was discussed and the effect this has on traveling Newcastle fans. The Trust raised concerns that the Premier League regularly fails to meet its own published detail for the release of TV dates. The club noted it was aware of and understood these issues.

The Club re-iterated it was still awaiting the outcome of trials on safe standing and any future regulatory or legislative change. The Cub explained they are broadly supportive of introducing safe standing but this needs to be considered carefully given the likely costs and disruption to many fans in having to move from long-held seats. The Club acknowledged they were aware of the popularity of safe standing amongst the fan base.

The club explained it was reviewing options for a second big screen, along with other measures to improve St. James’ Park but this work was at an early stage with no decisions yet made.’

