Club make public why Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton are not playing against Southampton

Neither Joelinton nor Allan Saint-Maximin are in the Newcastle United starting eleven to face Southampton on Thursday night.

Indeed, there is no ASM nor Joelinton named in the entire 20 man NUFC matchday squad.

Good to see Bruno Guimaraes getting his first start in a Newcastle shirt but not great news to see the other two players missing.

In an official announcement (see below), Newcastle United have confirmed that Joelinton misses tonight’s game because he is injured.

Whilst the club say that it is illness that has prevented Allan Saint-Maximin being involved against the Saints.

The fact that there have been so many injury and illness setbacks, makes the achievements of Eddie Howe look all the more impressive since he walked into St James Park.

The list of those Newcastle United first team squad members unavailable for tonight’s game at Southampton is:

Allan Saint-Maximin

Joelinton

Federico Fernandez

Callum Wilson

Kieran Trippier

Joelinton has been so good in recent months but now his compatriot gets his chance to shine.

Here’s hoping the Joelinton injury isn’t too serious, nor of course ASM’s illness.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 10 March 2022:

‘Bruno Guimarães will make his first start for Newcastle United in Thursday night’s Premier League game at Southampton (7:30pm kick-off).

The Brazilian international, who joined from French side Lyon in January, will make his full debut for the Magpies at St. Mary’s, replacing compatriot Joelinton – who is injured – in the United line-up.

That is the only change made by head coach Eddie Howe from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, with Newcastle looking to make it nine league games unbeaten – and secure a sixth win in seven games – on the south coast.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal behind an in-form back four of Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock both start in midfield, with Guimarães coming into the engine room alongside them.

And further forward, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy will again look to provide the ammunition from the flanks for lone frontman Chris Wood.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin misses out through illness, though Matt Ritchie is fit again and has been named among the substitutes by Howe.

Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett provide defensive cover, with Karl Darlow, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almirón also included along with striker Dwight Gayle.

Youngster Lucas De Bolle completes the list of substitutes available to Howe for the clash with the Saints.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Bruno Guimarães, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock; Ryan Fraser, Chris Wood, Jacob Murphy.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Lucas De Bolle, Miguel Almirón, Dwight Gayle.’

