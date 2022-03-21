News

Chris Wood creates a bit of history

Fair to say that there has been a fair bit of debate since the arrival of Chris Wood at St James Park.

Newcastle United activating the release clause in the Burnley striker’s contract, by paying £25m back on 11 January (2022).

Just over nine weeks after signing, Chris Wood has been a total failure…if you listen to some people, pointing to only one goal scored so far.

However, on the other side of the debate, plenty of Newcastle fans able to see that the set up isn’t exactly playing to the striker’s strengths in terms of goal threat, with very few quality dangerous crosses heading his way.

Instead, Chris Wood asked to do a largely thankless job for the team, his workrate exceptional and he has started all 10 Premier Leagues since signing, playing every minute of those ten games.

In the first 19 Premier League games of the season, Newcastle United won one of them and picked up 11 points in total.

In the 10 Premier League matches with Chris Wood playing, Newcastle United have won six of them and picked up 20 points in total.

Whilst this is an argument that will be ongoing amongst Newcastle United fans, with his national side there are zero doubts for the New Zealand public.

Monday has seen Chris Wood in action for his country, playing against Fiji in a World Cup group qualifier in (a neutral venue in) Qatar.

Chris Wood went into the game on 28 international goals for his country, one behind record holder Vaughan Coveny.

The Newcastle United striker scoring one in each half today as he helped his country to a 4-0 win, moving onto 30 goals and the new New Zealand record holder.

It also makes it six goals for Chris Wood in his last five games for New Zealand.

