Opinion

Chelsea fans with some ‘interesting’ comments ahead of kick-off v Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have seen their team win four Premier League matches to go third in the table.

A 2-0 win over Lille also seemingly putting the blues with already one foot in the last eight of the Champions League.

However, off the pitch events throwing doubts over everything else at the club.

Chelsea fans commenting below, as they look forward to today’s game against Newcastle United and contemplating what lies beyond that.

Chelsea fans commenting via their The Shed End message board:

‘This is a massive opportunity to get our message out at the utter hypocrisy of the UK government. They sell arms to the Saudis who’s regime have killed over 100,000 people in Yemen!

They also welcome “dirty money” from the Saudis in Newcastle.

This point needs to be amplified!!

Hopefully we can get some banners.’

‘So, what’s going to happen before this Newcastle game then? Before the Liverpool game, Roman Abramovich handed over control of the club. Before the Luton game, Abramovich put the club up for sale. Before the game against Norwich, he was sanctioned.’

‘We looked so out of the game in the 2nd half at Norwich on Thursday, I fear we could crumble against Newcastle on Sunday.’

‘Newcastle are looking pretty good of late. Will be tough though their record at the Bridge is poor.’

‘This could be a classic, especially with Newcastle experiencing strong recent form.

This will be a great test for the playing group.’

‘Going to be an interesting and eventful game on and off the pitch.

I will be there as usual supporting the blue boys, but, and I thank Roman for everything he has done, but I won’t chant his name, its not the right time.’

‘Newcastle unbeaten in 9 matches. Earned the most points bar Liverpool since the turn of the year.

We must play with 150% effort, not like that sh.te performance we had against Norwich.’

‘Yep they are on a roll though we can beat them if the pressure of the situation does not affect the team or manager given the current circumstances.’

‘In all honesty we should beat Newcastle even playing at the levels against Norwich, coupled with Newcastle’s very poor record at the bridge I think we will be just fine.’

‘Massive praise and credit to TT and the players if they can maintain focus and get the win against toon and result needed to get past Lille as I am finding it hard to think about matches while everything is going on with the club ownership.

Hope there is a plan in place to look after all the staff involved at the Bridge.’

‘Newcastle are an awful team. We’ll smash them as long as we have king Havertz as false 9 again.’

‘They f.ck with us we will f.ck those barcodes over. 3-0.’

‘Wouldn’t it be nice just to go to the game and enjoy a decent match, without the media fuelled b.llocks that is fuelling the anti Chelsea fire.

Come on you Chels.

3-0 hatrick for the silky German.’

‘Forget Champions League finals, cup finals, Bolton 2005 I’ve never been more apprehensive than I am today. Really don’t know what to expect mainly off the field the game itself is almost secondary. Watching Chelsea with the sword of Damocles hanging over us is heartbreaking made even worse by everyone apart from us revelling in our misery.

Whatever happens as long as there’s a Chelsea to support I’ll be there to support them I’ve seen us with our backs to the wall countless times and whether it’s the Champions League Final or the National League you’ll never take my Chelsea away.’

