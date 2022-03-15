Opinion

Chelsea fans with plenty to say after this Newcastle United visit on Sunday

Chelsea fans had seen their team win four Premier League matches to go third in the table.

However, off the pitch events throwing doubts over everything else at the club in the lead up to Sunday’s game.

Who knows if events away from the field of play affected the home side but for sure, Newcastle United gave them a tough match.

Despite having a much weakened pool of players to choose from with the likes of Trippier, Joelinton, ASM, Fernandez, Shelvey and Willock all unavailable for his starting eleven, Eddie Howe went for a brave high press that Chelsea struggled to deal with all match.

Chelsea fans below, well at least some of them, willing to give credit to the opposition, not something that has happened too often on Newcastle’s recent visits to Stamford Bridge.

As well as restricting the blues to just a few late chances and carrying a threat of their own, Newcastle United found two massive refereeing / VAR decisions not going their way.

As you will see below, some Chelsea fans having the integrity to be honest about these favourable decisions, others less so…

Chelsea fans commenting via their The Shed End message board:

‘There’s no better feeling than sending those Neanderthal Maggots all the way back to their sh.thole after they’ve lost.’

‘F.cks sake. All sky can go on about is that red card and penalty. Where was this level of outrage at league cup final?’

‘A win!!! Great ending to the game!!!!

Kai was brilliant, the ref needs to be relegated. Newcastle was good, fair play to them.’

‘That pass, that touch. BRILLIANT.’

‘Dan Burn not bad for 88 minutes.’

‘Great touch and finish from Kai.

We were totally boring for 88 minutes no wonder the defender was asleep.’

‘The ref was sh.te.

Sky are sh.te.

Newcastle are the new Burnley.’

‘Decisions went our way for a change we were lucky

We were flat as a witches t.t, the sanctions have effected us. The players the crowd and TT.

Fair play to Eddie Howe he has drilled them, they were one of the hardest teams we have played in a long time.’

‘Well we got very lucky with that. Beautiful finish.’

‘We win ugly with a great goal from Havertz, Sky said it was like Bergkamp, that’ll do for me.

Havertz could have gone for a red.

Chalobah was lucky to have not conceded a penalty too against Murphy.

I’m sure the above makes up for some lucky wins against under Pardew.

Started well then about 15 mins in Newcastle threatened to overload us on the flanks and were arguably better.’

‘Still trying to figure out how we won this, but it doesn’t really matter, does it. Hopefully this instills a do or die belief in our team.’

‘Watching shearer cry about the non penalty call makes my day.’

‘That challange on Dan Burn was never anything more then a yellow, Burn was the one rushing into the situation.’

‘I acutally like it that we got away with the pen and red card and scored a late winner.’

‘Three excellent points against an in-form team.

Kante, Silva, Rudiger and Havertz stood out. Dodged a bullet with a pen which could easily have been given.’

‘Today’s win imo is historic. Club getting sanctioned, owner ousted, the whole country against the club, government seizing control and strongarming the sale. With all this baggage, we had to go up against the Geordies in decent form. Stalemate for 89 minutes then a moment of magic from Kai.’

‘I wrote during the match to subb Kai because of the ellbow and will never ever doubt again.

He just showed Burn he’s not gonna take any sh.t from the bully.’

‘UK media and pundits in a total meltdown about Kai’s ellbow nad Treve’s shirt pulling. Oh man how would they like our club to go down. The hatred, men the f.cking hatred!’

