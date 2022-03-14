Opinion

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0.

A game where Eddie Howe set his much depleted team up so well, with every player knowing their job.

Newcastle United doing so well, Chelsea finding it so difficult to create clear chances whilst NUFC had a decent threat at the other end as they pressed high, a positive result denied thanks to two dismal refereeing / VAR incidents.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

Nothing he could do about a great goal.

Looked good for the rest of the day.

Manquillo – 8

A really good performance, defended well and contributed going forward too.

Schar – 9

Solid, Chelsea barely had a look in let’s be honest.

Lascelles – 6

Not comfortable and gave the ball away time and time again.

You can see the stark difference in class between him and Schar / Burn.

Burn – 8

A great performance again that would have warranted an even higher mark if Havertz didn’t sneak in behind him in the last minute for the goal.

Targett – 8

Fantastic AGAIN.

Consistent delivery into the penalty area too.

Bruno – 8

Much better performance than Thursday night.

Looked comfortable in the middle of the pitch and kept things ticking.

Longstaff – 7

Worked his socks off and to his credit, looks yards fitter than he did under Bruce.

Still lacking that quality though.

Almiron – 6

Not good enough.

Puts the yards in and can’t fault him for effort but just not good enough.

Murphy – 6

Likewise.

This was an improved performance on Southampton, he should have won us a penalty but just not good enough.

Wood – 6

A difficult day up top by himself.

The game seemed to pass him by.

SUBSTITUTES

ASM – 6

Did nothing when came on.

Gayle – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Fraser – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

(BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant shifts on Newcastle United after Chelsea – Read HERE)

(Former top referee rules on controversial Chelsea v Newcastle United incidents – Read HERE)

(Shameful – VAR and Chelsea cheat Newcastle United out of making it 10 in a row – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

