Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

What can you say? An excellent performance by Eddie Howe’s team with so many key players unavailable, plus two huge VAR decisions not given, Newcastle should have had a penalty and Chelsea a red card

Each match we ask a number of our regular / irregular writers to give their verdict…

GToon:

“VAR to the rescue again.

“For our opponents anyway.

“No penalty and no red card.

“There’s no way we deserved to lose that.

“Feel gutted for Burn who was outstanding all game.

“Hopefully we have some players back for Everton.”

Jamie Smith:

“What a sickener.

“The elbow was one thing but there’s no doubt at all that was a penalty.

“But this was never a game we counted on getting any points from and the performance was excellent even with a few key players tested.

“Still 9 points clear of the bottom 3 and a massive game against the Ev coming up, where we can pile them right in the clarts.

“Also heartening that we have a coach who can move past this and prepare for that game with the right focus, instead of the past history of a close defeat sparking a spiral of incompetence.

“Be interesting to see who gets the dodgy decisions in this fixture from now on.”

Billy Miller:

“It had to happen eventually.

“We nearly went three full months without losing a game.

“In fairness, we made Chelsea look bang average at Stamford Bridge despite fielding a much changed team.

“Everton lost again today and I’m confident we can add to their misery on Thursday.”

Paul Patterson:

“A valiant effort and a classic example of you don’t always get what you deserve.

“On that performance, we will be alright.”

Brian Standen:

“Totally undeserved loss after a spirited display.

“The game overshadowed not by the Chelsea predicament but by two incredibly debatable VAR calls

“High elbow of course is always subjective but the penalty call was simply staggering.

“Yes Chelsea, we know what you are…deep in it!”

David Punton:

“A cruel way for the winning run to end but a battling display at the world and European champions nonetheless.

“We don’t like this lot and when you add in the manner of the defeat it stings.

“We played well. Sadly, referee David Coote has denied us a clear penalty and has failed to spot a clear red card for Kai Havertz.

“Usually it can come back to bite you and it did just that in the 89th minute when the same player who should have been in the early bath popped up to deny us what would have been a thoroughly well deserved point.

“All winning runs have to come to an end at some point.

“We went there with a fair few injuries and fatigue from Thursday’s game.

“To come away almost getting something is testament to what Howe has achieved so far with this group.

“The challenge now is to finish the job of ensuring that we don’t get sucked back into the relegation picture.

“Hard lines United, hard lines. A tough one to take.

Nat Seaton:

“Hard to take after all that happened in the game.

“Yet again Chelsea beat us at Stamford Bridge but this time it was no walkover.

“It was a good test for us today, especially with the starting 11.

“It shows just how much we have come on as we were so unlucky to lose, the minimum we deserved was a draw.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

