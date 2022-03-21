News

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier – Positive update on hoped for return to first team action

Despite set to be unavailable for some time, at the end of January 2022 Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier were named in Eddie Howe’s official Premier League squad for the remaining four months of the season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach hoping to have the pair back for at least some games before the season ended.

A recent unbeaten nine match run picking up 21 points from a possible 27 has relieved a lot of pressure when it comes to aiming for Premier League season, however, Eddie Howe is still desperate to have these two players back available again before the current campaign ends.

Now on Monday (21 March 2022), The Telegraph are reporting that their information is that Newcastle United are hoping for both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to be available once again in a month’s time.

The report saying that the home game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 20 April is the one being targeted.

The two players are currently out in Dubai with the rest of the Newcastle United squad, for a warm weather trip away.

The Telegraph reporting that Kieran Trippier has now had his protective boot removed and is able to put some weight on it. He is still walking with the aid of crutches but medical staff are pleased with the progress he is making. The England defender having had surgery on a broken bone in his foot, which was injured in the win over Villa in February.

The newspaper adding that it is now anticipated that he could be running again within the next two weeks and give him a chance to be considered for Newcastle’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, it is now almost three months since Callum Wilson damaged his Achilles in the 1-1 draw at St James Park against Man Utd.

The Telegraph reporting that the striker has begun to run again over in Dubai and will gradually increase his workload over the next week.

The report stating that ‘At the moment, he is only able to jog gently and is not involved in any contact training with his teammates, but once he has regained confidence in his Achilles, he is expected to get up to speed quickly and is also targeting the game against Palace in April.’

Newcastle United have three matches in early April before that Palace one, then a further five games after Patrick Vieira’s team visit St James Park. Good luck to both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier on getting back to full fitness, interesting to see how they would get on in a team now including the likes of Burn, Targett, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Saturday 7 May 3pm – Man City away (awaiting news on whether will be moved for Live TV broadcast)

Sunday 15 May 3pm – Arsenal home (awaiting news on whether will be moved for Live TV broadcast)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (all Premier League matches kick off at this same time on final day of season, whether or not chosen for Live TV will be made public nearer the time)

