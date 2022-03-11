News

Bruno Guimaraes reacts after first start and stunning winning goal – ‘Dreams are made to come true’

Bruno Guimaraes has arrived.

Signing from Lyon on 30 January 2022, the Brazil midfield international having to wait 39 days until his first start for Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes had actually helped Newcastle pick up an amazing 13 points in his first five appearances, though only 39 minutes on the pitch in that handful of cameos.

We will never know what would have happened if Joelinton hadn’t had to miss Thursday night through injury, would Eddie Howe have gone with the same team for a fourth match in a row, or would he still have found room for a Bruno Guimaraes first start in black and white (well, ok, away blue…).

In truth, Bruno Guimaraes had a varied performance on his first start, did some good things and some not so good things, including gifting possession at times, though he was not alone as others such as Jonjo Shelvey had in and out games.

However, no doubts about the quality of Shelvey’s ball into the box for Chris Wood’s quality headed first goal for Newcastle United AND absolutely no doubts about the prime quality of the Bruno Guimaraes finish to win this game.

Dan Burn heading back across goal and a quite superb backheel volley for the boy from Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes commenting via his Twitter account after Southampton 1 Newcastle 2:

“I am so happy for this game.

“We make a good game.

“I thank God.

“Thanks for everything.

“So happy.

“Thanks for your support.

“Come on Newcastle!

“What a team!

“Amazing support from the fans!

“We are Newcastle!

“Dream premiere.

“Happy to be living this special moment in my career.

“Dreams are made to come true.

“God is giant!”

Difficult (impossible?) to believe that this was a player who hadn’t scored a league goal for ten months and indeed in the 26 months since he moved from Brazil to Europe, had only scored in two previous league matches.

Always great to see a player who plays with a smile on his face and on what we have seen so far, a class act off the pitch as well as on it.

Despite being the club’s record signing (£35m plus another £6m+ in add-ons, mainly dependent on Newcastle United avoiding relegation…), Bruno Guimaraes not kicking off because the form of other players had helped ensure he had to wait almost six weeks to start his first Newcastle United match.

Hopefully the fact he was forced off after 67 minutes was simply due to starting his first match in seven weeks, seemingly cramp rather than injury leading to Sean Longstaff replacing the new record signing.

Maybe not the worst idea if Eddie Howe drops Bruno Guimaraes back to the bench on Sunday at Chelsea, then unleashes him once again at Goodison on Thursday. A similar winner to send Everton into the relegation zone is a lovely thought.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

