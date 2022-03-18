News

Bruno Guimaraes makes public whether he still thinks Newcastle United was the right choice

It is seven weeks now since Bruno Guimaraes committed to Newcastle United.

The 24 year old signed for an initial £35m, with the midfielder set to become the club’s most expensive ever signing if / when an extra £6m+ of add-ons are activated. Most of that bonus cash dependent on Newcastle United avoiding relegation.

Ironically, it has taken a fair amount of time before Bruno Guimaraes has been allowed to get properly involved in Newcastle’s survival push.

The first five matches after he arrived, seeing the former Lyon player named on the bench. Five cameos totalling 39 minutes seeing the January signing help his teammates to see out four wins and a draw, 13 points in his first five Premier League appearances.

Bruno Guimaraes was naturally desperate to be involved more and Eddie Howe said that with so many games in a short space of time in March, he would definitely get more opportunity.

Injuries in the midfield area have ensured that this has been the case, though Bruno Guimaraes has looked stronger and stronger with each performance. Playing 67 minutes against Southampton, that has then been followed by Bruno G playing every minute of the Chelsea and Everton matches.

He scored a brilliant winner against the Saints but it is these last two games where we are really seeing why Eddie Howe wanted Bruno Guimaraes.

Despite losing both games, Newcastle have deserved at least a point in both and arguably victories, with Guimaraes impressing and looking one of NUFC’s key players.

Ahead of last night’s defeat at Everton, the midfielder spoke to media in Brazil about how it was going so far on Tyneside and whether or not he still thought he’d made the right choice of club.

Bruno Guimaraes speaking to ESPN Brazil:

“I analysed everything [before moving from Lyon to Newcastle].

“It was one of the hardest decisions of my career so far.

“I was doing well at Lyon, consolidated, always playing, Europa League…

“However, from the moment Lyon accepted the proposal, I talked to Newcastle United, I saw the players they signed.

“I saw the [initial] sequence of games, of course, obviously I knew how difficult it would be [for Newcastle in this relegation battle].

“As I said when I arrived here, one of the most difficult moments for Newcastle is [was] these three months ahead, to stay in the Premier League.

“As of next season, the project is huge.

“I really believed in the project, I spoke to the director, coach, practically everyone.

“And everyone really wanted me here.

“I [still] believe I made the right choice.

“It has been a good week.

“I made my debut as a starter [against Southampton], scored a goal, [then] played a great game against Chelsea

“I am very happy with everything that has been happening in my life.

“I knew that when I had the opportunity, things would happen naturally, as they have. I am very happy to be playing in the Premier League, it has always been my goal to be here, my dream.

“It was one of the things that made me come here, my dream to be at the World Cup, to play for the Brazilian team.

“I was called up [for these matches in March] but I know it all depends on what I’m going to do at the club and at the national team as well.

“I hope to have more opportunities there to open up my space in the national team as well.”

