News

Brighton fear ‘unplayable’ Allan Saint-Maximin…and Dan Burn?

All eyes are now on whether Allan Saint-Maximin is fit enough to be included in Saturday’s match day squad.

Then those same eyes looking at if ASM is fit, whether Eddie Howe will change a winning team to include the Frenchman.

Allan Saint-Maximin is back on Tyneside after having travelled to Monaco for treatment on his calf problem, so everything depending on whether he has been able to train this week and not having any setback.

Graham Potter talking about the threat Allan Saint-Maximin poses, ahead of Brighton’s trip to St James Park:

“He is very explosive and very dynamic.

“One of those players that gets people off their seats.

“I can understand why Newcastle fans think he is fantastic.

“When he is at his best, Allan Saint-Maximin is as unplayable as anyone in the league.

“You can look at Newcastle’s position in the league and can say this and that…but they have actually got some really good players and a really good coach.

“We are expecting a tough game there.

“We go there with excitement but also with respect for our opponent and what they can do.”

Graham Potter quizzed on the decision to sell Dan Burn. The Geordie defender helping Newcastle pick up seven points in his three games with only one goal conceded, whilst in their last three, Brighton have lost all of those games and conceded seven goals without a single goal scored themselves:

“I understand why supporters would think that because clearly it is not so difficult.

“Dan has carried on the form he was showing with us.

“He was a starting player for us and since then our results haven’t been as positive…

“So it is an easy thing to say and I can understand why they [Brighton fans] are saying it.

“From our perspective, when it [selling Dan Burn] happened, there were lots of things to consider.

“It’s not just about what we want, it’s also about what Dan wants.

“There are things from a club perspective, strategically how it affects our group etc, so I don’t look back on it with any regret.

“Sometimes these things happen in football and in life. It was a hard one for us to stop, just like it was a hard one for us with Ben [White to Arsenal] to stop.

“Sometimes these things happen and you’ve just got to look at why they happen and why you make a decision and be okay with that.

“Who knows?

“If Dan was here, we might still have had the same results, we don’t know.

“All you can do is make a decision and accept what comes after that.”

