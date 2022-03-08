Opinion

Brighton fans debate why they lost to Newcastle and the big Dan Burn and Graham Potter questions

Brighton fans watched on as their team lost 2-1 to Newcastle United.

Much debate following, as they analyse how and why this happened.

The big debate appears to be dominated by Graham Potter, with Brighton fans seeing some decent quality possession football BUT not many wins.

Brighton had 68% possession on Saturday and yet lost the match, a defeat which means that the Seagulls have now won only three of their last 22 Premier League matches.

That run includes defeats in all of the last four, which brings another key question, do Brighton fans now believe selling Dan Burn was good business…?

Brighton fans commenting via their North Stand Chat message board:

‘Just had a lovely chat with Dan Burn in Brewdog in Newcastle. Lovely fella. Said he didn’t want to leave, but was equally happy to move to his hometown club. Said he’d have 100% celebrated if he’d scored today.’

‘I’m not a pearl clutcher who thinks it a disgrace if anyone celebrates against a former club, but I was a little surprised by quite how vociferous Dan Burn was celebrating, given he had literally left us a few weeks ago, and was very well regarded by the club and many fans (this season, anyway…).’

‘I suspect that what he meant was that he went it to the window not planning on going anywhere and then his hometown club came in for him. Either way, he had nothing but great things to say about his time here.’

‘Certainly he didn’t temper his celebrations out of respect for Brighton…’

‘Newcastle would of paid closer to £20m for Burn if pushed.’

‘As BDB & Saudi FC sail past us in the table . . . Points make prizes.’

‘Pretty tired of some people suggesting our dip in form is all down to his departure like he is the next Paulo Maldini.’

‘I do wonder if this has upset the dressing room a bit as well. Obviously well liked, was in a good run of form and then sold to Newcastle of all clubs.’

‘Dan Burn fast joining Joelinton as unlikely Newcastle cult hero.’

‘Look, we made a mistake in selling him, but that’s done now. We all make mistakes. We just have to move on and try to replace him in the summer.’

‘To those people saying he was not that good, we have sold a player who was in form and our results have fallen off a cliff since he went and he has been a star at Newcastle. Personal view is had we kept him we might have got 3-5 points from those games, enough to stay top 10….’

‘Just watched a full replay of yesterdays match, much better, paid for the price for a mad few minutes. Should have got a least a point off the Sauds…’

‘Well, I was there and all in all it was decent performance and we were unlucky not to grab a point. As others have said we are hugely susceptible to clever passes in the gaps around the WB/CB areas from where nearly all Newcastle’s limited danger stemmed from. GP asks us to play with that high line and thus the counter attack is our Achilles heel. Dunk got sucked into that Bissouma shaped gap for the first, the second was about no one taking responsibility… that was poor, but there was much to praise.’

‘Loving the smell of a Bloom back lash on this thread. Hilarious.

Would seem that it was Dan Ashworth and Dan Burn who were responsible for all the good things we did before the recent run of defeats. It was nothing to do with the rest of the squad.’

‘Geordies were desperately hanging on today – everyone could see that.’

‘Potter is a superb manager outside of both boxes. One of the best in the league i would say. But inside them, he is one of the worst. More quality may help, but our attacking play is far too predictable.’

‘Here we are in the PL well away from any danger of going down – a pipe dream not so long ago – yet it’s so dull and frustrating to watch most of the time.’

‘Newcastle have been in blistering form.

Most manager hate the unpredictable Potter, yes they all know we don’t like being squeezed.’

‘Newcastle were chasing shadows most of the game.

Proud of the boys, guts, temperament, and class.’

‘Right. I’m four beers down now. I’m relatively calm. I’m Potter in.

Just about.’

‘Accept it, the first goal was a lucky bounce off the post straight to a Newcastle player. Cucu, not being able to keep up with the player is not bad defence, and the second was a quality goal.’

‘Second was a sh.t goal.

Welbeck didn’t attack it, and Sanchez has to do better. Near post and poorly positioned.

First goal was fortunate but shape wise we were naive when play broke down…..

Newcastle did nothing otherwise – bossed them most of the game.’

‘Can’t defend or score and that leads to our major issue- we concede at terrible times and we don’t capitalise when we have momentum. It’s been like this for most of Potter’s time here. Unfortunately the odd 20 minutes here or there, or remarkable performance against a top four team doesn’t really make up for that fact.’

‘Hardly made Darlow make a save. We’re also far too slow breaking when we get the chance.

And to make matters worse we lose to the geordie scum.’

‘Two very sloppy goals conceded, one of which came from losing possession by the opposition penalty area. Great in possession over 3/4 of the pitch, but hopeless and toothless anywhere near the opposition penalty box.’

‘With Newcastle’s recent run, did you really expect anything up there?’

‘We go behind again and allow teams to put 11 men behind the ball.

Newcastle weren’t all that despite their form and looked very nervy at the end, but as always absolutely no threat from open play.

Only positive today was we scored and the set pieces looked a bit more threatening than usual. Questions have to be asked about Potter.’

‘Any rational person will see that Newcastle got the breaks today, anyone would think they steamrollered us from some of the comments.’

‘No disgrace in that defeat, we were the better team, Newcastle got the breaks. No doubt some will be SCREAMING Potter out because they are now entitled and expected Newcastle to roll over and can’t take four defeats on the bounce.’

‘Dominated possession. Not goal scoring. And that’s what counts. Absolutely nothing entertaining about constantly passing it sideways.’

‘If you can’t see that we dominated that game.

Then perhaps you have had 8 pints already.’

