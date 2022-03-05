Opinion

Brighton fans debate whether selling Dan Burn to Newcastle United was ‘good business’

Dan Burn made the move from Brighton to Newcastle United at the end of January 2022.

Newcastle paying £13m to bring the 29 year old back home.

So was this a case of ‘good business’ for Newcastle United, Brighton, both clubs, neither club?

Brighton fans have been having an interesting debate (see below) on the deal, a debate which has intensified as time’s gone on.

Since the (Big Dan Burn) transfer, Newcastle United have won three matches and drawn one, conceding two goals. In the three games Dan Burn has started, Newcastle have conceded one goal in almost five hours of football.

Whilst down at Brighton…since selling Blyth born Burn, they have lost four matches and won the other, in the process conceding ten goals across five games. In the 12 Dan Burn Premier League starts for the Seagulls this season, if you take out the 4-1 defeat to Man City, Brighton conceded only nine goals in the other eleven BDB PL starts.

Good luck to Dan Burn today, keep it going!

Brighton fans commenting via their North Stand Chat message board:

‘Why did we sell Dan Burn?

Obvious question, but it’s clear without Dunk and Webster, we really needed the big man today [lost 3-0 at home to Burnley].

Bloom can’t have it both ways. He wants us to be a Top 10 Premier League side, yet the only significant dealing we did in January was to weaken the squad, selling a very decent player for a knock-down price to a club swimming in money – just when we had the chance of a Top 10 finish.

I would never criticise Tony Bloom, but this was the wrong decision.’

‘There was no point in trying to keep a player whose head had been turned.’

‘He’s been a good guy and probably just asked for the move?

Sometime we have to do right by people.

It’s not exactly like he asked to move to Putin (Abramovich) FC.’

‘Because he’s a Geordie, a Newcastle fan and once he knew they were interested I’d imagine he wanted to go. Often it’s about the money, but in this case I actually think that despite them probably doubling his wages, it’s not come down to wages.

I’m as disappointed as anyone that he’s gone, but I actually think the club have probably done the right and honourable thing here.’

‘Burn left and we’ve lost four out of five, coincidence not a chance he was as safe as houses in the CB role. Never took any risks never really flapped good player we’ve lost for peanuts.’

‘£13 mill was not a reasonable offer for a set prem defender.’

‘He was not a 3rd or 4th choice as the way he was playing he was our number 1 choice. If the club need £13million then so be it but at the moment we are looking poor at the back…’

‘People have got awfully short memories. Lost count of the number of times BDB got flamed for less than stellar performances over the last season or two.

He’s going through a bit of a purple patch currently but has never been an automatic choice for us.’

‘No one is talking about him playing at LB, your memory is even shorter.’

‘I wish he hadnt gone, we are missing him already, but i understand why he wanted to go.

what i dont understand is how anyone thought £13m was an appropriate fee.’

‘There’s no doubt Burn was going through a great purple patch prior to us selling him and is a miss at the movement. He’s been a solid player for us and it’s a shame he’s gone but I’m not wetting the bed like some. Some are blathering like we’ve sold Maldini in his prime for peanuts. £13m for a CB who is 30 in May and would have a year on his contract at the end of this season was good business. He’d have had no resale value if he’d stayed.’

‘Dan Burn was a decent player and a right bargain but he wanted to go back to Newcastle, and who can blame him.’

‘Will be extremely painful to watch Burn play against Brighton this weekend… a win would ease a lot of the pain though.’

‘I will quite enjoy watching him, the way it works is Dunk will play his best game for two years, we keep a clean sheet, Lamptey nutmegs Burn to score our 1-0 winning goal …’

‘There was no time to bring in a replacement and this should have been professionally and politely explained to BDB and Newcastle should have been told to just f.ck off.’

‘Selling Burn won’t see us relegated this season; it may well, however, cost us our coveted top ten position.’

‘There is a lot more than £13m at stake finishing 9/10 which on current displays looks doubtful. Newcastle will probably finish above us at this rate which will be a f.cking embarrassment.’

‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could swap points with Newcastle since we gave our BDB away?’

‘I was pretty firm in my view that selling Burn was OK business and we’d be OK without him. But I think we’ve now made a huge mistake – if Bloom wanted to cash in to balance the books, I guess we can’t really argue but from a footballing perspective it is terrible business.’

‘There is no such thing as true value of a footballer. It’s all about who holds the stronger position. In mitigation for the club Burn wanted to go which is the only thing Newcastle had on their side.’

‘I’m afraid this is what happens when a football club is run by people with no experience of making deals. We were easy meat for the more business savvy Geordies.’

