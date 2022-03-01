Opinion

Brentford fans comments on Newcastle United, visiting fans, Joelinton, corruption and a reality check

Brentford fans have had a lot to say after Saturday’s match against Newcastle United.

Some very varying views, from the bizarre to those who live in the real world.

Comments on Joelinton, the Newcastle fans, the red card, the quality (or otherwise!) of the visiting team, plus a little bit of politics / corruption claims…

Brentford fans saw their team start the season with three wins and only one defeat in the opening seven matches, 12 points from a possible 21. These next 20 Premier League matches seeing only 12 points from a possible 60.

Newcastle United weren’t outstanding on Saturday BUT for any Brentford fans doubting just how dominant the visitors were, just look at the stats below. NUFC having 26 shots and 11 of them on target, whilst the home side had to wait until added time for their single effort on target.

A very professional job from Eddie and the boys, as Newcastle United move a point ahead of Brentford and two games in hand. Eddie Howe having now picked up 20 points from 14 games, having inherited a total mess whereby Newcastle had only five points after 11 games.

Brentford fans commenting via their Griffin Park Grapevine message board:

‘For a bloke who can’t score a goal, Joelinton hasn’t managed too badly against us in both games.’

‘If I told you how many people jumped and cheered in the East Stand when Newcastle scored you wouldn’t believe me.’

‘Dasilva seemed to plant his right foot two feet away from the ball to tr6 and protect it, create some space, but unfortunately Targetts leg moved to that spot.’

‘Yes Targetts leg moved to that point as he was coming in to foul JDS from behind. Dont forget the ref had initially given the foul against Targett. If he does not try to clatter him from behind then the Josh’s foul does not happen but Dean and VAR do not seem to take that into consideration.’

‘Yes it was a red card* and I realise there is absolutely no point in appealing but effectively giving someone a 4 match ban for that does seem hugely excessive (*not if you play for Liverpool though of course).’

‘Dean doesn’t think that’s his problem, the VAR board stated it’s a potential Red card that doesn’t mean he has to give a Red, if he’d have taken a little time and viewed the replays a few times he’d have seen that Josh’s leg could go nowhere else, it wasn’t intentional or did he mean to injure the player.’

‘It’s a bad one today but we know it’s not in his nature to try and hurt, bad decision, cost us dearly as imo Newcastle were bang average.’

‘No need for malice. Reckless earns a red card. It was reckless.’

‘We don’t even look like we’re playing at home.’

‘You won’t tend to when you get a man sent off after 10 minutes.’

‘I’ve seen many 10 man games and some of them won. We weren’t in this even when we had 11.’

‘Raya kept this from being really embarrassing.’

‘The end of or at least the deferral of the dream is here. Bad luck, injuries and lack of serious financial clout have told against us. Glad to say that I have seen Brentford in Premier League during my life time.’

‘Jensen should never be allowed to take a set piece again.’

‘Got bloody covid and we lost today…Newcastle deserve it and we were never going to be at races today.

10 players or not we were not winning this one in my view.’

‘We have got to hope that Norwich, Watford and Leeds continue the poor form.’

‘Fair play to Toon supporters today, although they have much to be happy and loud about.’

‘Newcastle seemed to want it far more than we did, quicker, running more, pressing more and as a result created the better chances. Going down to 10 obviously didn’t help.’

‘I think some comments on here very harsh.

Newcastle without some important players but have been playing really well recently, and we were down to 10 after 10 minutes which was an absolute disaster.’

‘David Raya needs a knighthood.’

‘Leeds is our best chance of staying in the PL.’

‘I hope Newcastle relegate because of their ownership. But great respect for the way they also received Eriksen together with our own fans.’

‘Newcastle had a man sent off against Norwich, Howe made immediate changes and got a point, that is the difference in quality.’

‘I am fed up with sh.t teams like Newcastle being able to basically just buy a whole new team instead of having to play themselves out of trouble. They weren’t good enough in the beginning but because of some outrageous windfall (dirty money to boot?!?!?!?! You decide), they have bought their way out of trouble.’

‘To be fair, that Newcastle team was hardly full of superstars compared to earlier in the season, they’re just better organised. Howe’a doing a great job, money or not.’

‘I’m absolutely gutted. Newcastle are weren’t anything special, and the red card immediately cost us any chance of getting a result.’

‘More embarrassing is joelinton two goals this season, both against us! We do seem to be unfortate that cr.p players love getting their one or two goals a season against us!’

‘He is not a cr.p player. We’re seeing the real Joelinton now.’

‘Newcastle were nothing special – and thereby is the problem. They cruised home to victory without having to break much of a sweat.’

‘Newcastle against 10 men should’ve done better.

Brentford you should have won this today but indiscipline cost you.’

‘Money speaks every language. Newcastle will not go down, the EPL will make sure of that! Just saying.’

‘The reason why Newcastle could spend relatively big in the last transfer window isn’t just down to deep pockets, it also reflects limited prior spend over relevant periods.’

‘Let’s face it NUFC weren’t very good were they but they had the freedom of the park down our RHS all game long and only a matter of time before they scored.’

‘When you look at Newcastle’s starting line up, whilst clearly not great, nonetheless I would say that each player can legitimately be considered Premier League standard. Shelvey ran the show today and showed his quality though he was also helped by having even more time and space to operate in after the sending off.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

