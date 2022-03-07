Opinion

Bizarre report that these 6 Newcastle United players could miss Southampton game on Thursday

The same eleven Newcastle United players have started each of the last three games.

It was Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy and Wood who lined up against West Ham two weeks ago for a 1-1 draw.

The same eleven then starting in the 2-0 victory over Brentford, with Edde Howe saying ‘same again’ on Saturday the same team starting in the win over Brighton.

However, with so many games in swift succession, it appears for sure that we will see some Newcastle United players dropping out of the team, at least temporarily.

That is when I came across this bizarre report, naming six Newcastle United players who could miss this Southampton game on Thursday.

‘Six Newcastle United players Eddie Howe may be without at Southampton amid Ryan Fraser update

Newcastle United are the next opponents for Southampton in the Premier League, but the Magpies could be without some key men for the game at St Mary’s

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted that he has a few players “right on the edge” as he prepares his side to face Southampton.

Howe admitted after his side’s 2-1 win against Brighton on Saturday that there were a few players nursing small injuries, including Ryan Fraser

If he does miss out, [Ryan] Fraser would be the sixth player added to the Newcastle injury list, with Howe already without five players.

That includes Kieran Trippier, who is currently sidelined after an operation on an ankle injury

Striker Callum Wilson also remains out with a calf injury

Jamal Lewis is another player currently sidelined with a long-term groin injury

While midfielder Isaac Hayden is out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Matt Ritchie has also been out in recent weeks with a knee injury, with the former Bournemouth man the closest to returning as he is expected to be back in training this week.’

Well, I suppose, these six Newcastle United players are all potentially going to be missing on Thursday, so the reporter isn’t wrong in that respect. Indeed, five of them will definitely be missing, Ryan Fraser the only exception, his involvement depending on how he trains this week after another very physical match, in the defeat of Brighton. Fraser has started in all eight games in this eight match unbeaten run and has been directly involved, scoring or assisting, in four goals in the most recent five NUFC matches. So a very good chance Eddie Howe will look to start him again.

As for the other five Newcastle United players named by this Southampton based reporter, well Trippier, Wilson and Ritchie are on the long-term injured list and none of the trio are back in group training as yet, so definitely will miss out again at Southampton.

As for Jamal Lewis, he was included in the official Newcastle United training photos released by the club last Wednesday ahead of the Brighton match BUT that is pretty immaterial…the former Norwich defender isn’t in the official NUFC Premier League 25 man squad for the second half of the season so it is that, not any imaginary injury or otherwise, that means he won’t (can’t!) have any chance of playing on Thursday night.

The statement that ‘Isaac Hayden is out for several weeks with a knee injury’ has some very small basis in truth…but reality is that he had knee surgery two months ago and won’t play again this season, as he also was left out of the post-January official Newcastle United squad for the Premier League.

I wonder why this journalist didn’t go the whole way and go for even better headlines and claim double figures in terms of how many Newcastle United players wouldn’t be available against Southampton?

Maybe include Ciaran Clark, another who is still joining in with training but can’t play as he also was left out of the 25 man PL squad.

Possibly add the names of Jeff Hendrick and Freddie Woodman as well, two of those who went out on loan in January. Or to really push it, why not add in Andy Carroll who left in June 2021???

Back to reality and for those who are a little bit more in touch with the situation at Newcastle United, we could see a number of changes in this Newcastle team on Thursday night.

With away games at Chelsea on Sunday and then Everton away a week on Thursday to follow, it looks highly likely that one or two, or all three, of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo could start against Southampton, to freshen up the team and also protect against potential injuries via fatigue, as much as possible.

(***It then gets even worse…I have just added this from the Daily Echo, another south coast media that covers Southampton. Clearly simply copying off somebody else who hasn’t done their homework, they now report, ‘Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie have also missed out of late with long-term concerns and are not set to make a return for this Premier League clash.’ Well yes, the fact Hayden and Lewis aren’t even in the NUFC PL squad does make them ‘long-term concerns in one way!)

