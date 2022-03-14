Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant shifts on Newcastle United after Chelsea

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, except for the odd one trolling, it isn’t comment after comment saying how great it will be if ourselves (Newcastle fans) and the club are relegated, with the new ownership mentioned time after time.

Instead, there are a fair few compliments for Newcastle United and a recognition of the overwhelming factor that has turned things around…Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce!

A lot of sympathy from the neutrals about the appalling refereeing and VAR decisions, that saw Havertz avoid a definite red card after smashing his elbow into Dan Burn’s face, whilst not giving the penalty on Murphy was just beyond belief.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Chelsea and Newcastle fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about a distinct change of mood, even if it only proves temporary…

‘Newcastle denied a clear penalty. Might want to reference that in your summary BBC?’

‘We get post match interviews from players and managers, why not refs?

They need to explain how they come to some of these decisions and not just slink off home via the back door.’

‘Proof “if it were needed” that Premier League referees are appalling. How Chelsea got anything from that game is beyond me.’

‘I am a Chelsea fan and I thought Newcastle were cheated they deserved a penalty.’

‘The officials in England are so bad its beyond a joke , they can’t read the game properly .

Regardless whether havertz meant it or not and he’s not looking at him is immaterial, its DANGEROUS PLAY. ITS A RED . Surely nobody can complain about that. Cost Newcastle a point.’

‘Joke officials in this game yet again.

Havertz leads with the elbow and smashes Burn and should have been straight red no doubt whatsoever. And Murphy is rugby tackled in the box and the ref wave play on Really ?

Don’t support either team but Newcastle were robbed today.’

‘Not even a Newcastle fan but that’s a joke even without a red card so unless new rules came into play overnight is a foul in the box no longer a penalty.’

‘Havertz should have seen red for that elbow….Newcastle robbed by poor refereeing and someone wearing blue at the VAR office!’

‘Chelsea Fan. Newcastle should have had a pen. Havertz yellow card. Not dangerous, entitled to throw up arms to jump, threw them up higher and harder to jump to Dan Burn’s height (tall guy), hence looked worse than it was.

Lucky us. Looked off the pace and not playing well without our Wing-Backs.’

‘Well battled Newcastle, players showed immense effort and organisation, sickener when the winning goal is scored by someone who shouldn’t have been on the pitch. As for the non penalty…dear me…..Var yet again failing to do their jobs correctly. (No trippier, Wilson, Joelinton, shelvey and willock so to have even been in with a sniff was outstanding) Howe far we’ve come!’

‘As a Chelsea supporter, Newcastle should’ve gotten a penalty.

Havertz decision was correct in my opinion (reference to mane).

Newcastle at least deserved a draw.

Oh my, why are there Roman banners on display in the stadium? Regardless of what he did for CFC, he should’ve known to distance himself from putin.’

‘Put some glasses on not pen or red card Newcastle are the worst team I have seen for cheating and diving that’s saying something thought arsenal no1 for that.’

‘Absolute joke VAR and ref, Newcastle should have had a penalty, and the scorer of Chelsea’s goal should never have been on the pitch. And I’m a neutral, neither a Chelsea nor Newcastle fan.’

‘If they carry on chanting the Russians name they should play behind closed doors and ban fans from away matches.’

‘Neutral (Palace fan) view; very poorly reffed. Usually like Mr Coote, but why did he let the players, especially the Chelsea team, keep getting in his face? Dan Burn the unluckiest player of the weekend.’

‘No axe to grind. Don’t support either team but someone needs to explain why we have VAR. Red card missed and stone wall penalty missed. Just wasting money.’

‘The subtle fouling nuance of Chelseas full back on Murphy may have been missed by the referee, however, this is what VAR is for. The nuances are shirt pulling and obstruction by the full-back, that’s two fouls in one. I do however wish Chelsea the best after the turmoil surrounding the club.’

‘To the true Chelsea fans/supporters I hope this all gets sorted ASAP and you can move on.

To the plastic Chelsea fans/supporters, looks like you’ll be choosing between Man City & Newcastle now then !!!’

‘What an appalling journalist review – intimating that Newcastle have only improved due to an 80, 000 million spend! How about the amazing work that Eddie Howe has done with his existing players!!!!’

‘For all the money spent, Chelsea were very lucky today.

Big 6 they maybe but should’ve had a player sent off and conceded a penalty.

Great effort from NUFC and unlucky to get nothing from the game.’

‘Newcastle fans take note, you too will be in the same boat in a couple of years time.’

‘Assaulted and robbed, a standard weekend in London.’

‘Guaranteed that a group of bald, fat, middle class pseudo locals were going to chant for Abramovich.’

‘Hope both you rotten clubs get relegated.’

‘Chelsea were lucky, frustrated by a decent looking Newcastle team.’

‘Havertz shouldn’t have been on the pitch to score the winning goal VAR yet again making a mockery of the game.

Unlucky Geordies deserved at least a point.’

‘Well done Chelsea Management and Players over the last two games! What a background to try and play football in. The corrupt UK government has effectively tried to end the club’s existence with their sanctions, yet have brazenly taken filthy Russian money to finance their own party and also the Leave EU Campaign. They are total hypocrites! Blue is the Colour, football is the game!’

‘You’ve had a good run, turning a blind eye to be funded by the russian state, now just slink back under your stones quietly to be the nothing club you were before.’

‘I guess Chelsea fans will be pleased at the outcome of the Chalobah pen incident, but as fans, do we really like the thought of him laughing about what he’s got away with?

You can’t grab someone’s shirt and keop hold of it by accident can you? I think when the refs miss the chance of looking again at this, it just makes them look stupid.’

‘As they got towards the box we could all see that the Newcastle player was going to go down, and indeed he did. I think VAR looked at it in the same way, he was going down whatever happened and he sold the foul to no one except anti Chelsea supporters.’

‘Havertz got away with murder. A red card all day long for dangerous play. Newcastle are right to feel robbed…..and still Chelsea fans shout for the odious Abramovic. I do hope they sink without trace.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

(Former top referee rules on controversial Chelsea v Newcastle United incidents – Read HERE)

(Shameful – VAR and Chelsea cheat Newcastle United out of making it 10 in a row – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

