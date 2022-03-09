Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant shift on Newcastle United

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s victory against Brighton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, except for the odd one trolling, it isn’t comment after comment saying how great it will be if ourselves (Newcastle fans) and the club are relegated, with the new ownership mentioned time after time.

Instead, there are a fair few compliments for Newcastle United and especially a recognition of the overwhelming factor that has turned things around…Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce!

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Brighton and Newcastle fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about a distinct change of mood, even if it only proves temporary..

‘With all the money spent in January, it’s the existing Newcastle players who were floundering under Bruce and now look revitalised under Eddie Howe, that are helping Newcastle on this fine run of form.

The city is behind the team who are full of confidence.

Well done Eddie Howe, there will be ups and downs to come, but it’s been a great start and Howe is proving his worth as an excellent coach.’

‘Proof (not that anyone needed it) that Steve Bruce has no business managing a football team.’

‘How he gets to manage any team is just unbelievable. Bruce all gob to build his bank balance with compensation.’

‘Second half shows how far Newcastle have come under Howe – early in the season they would have definitely lost that game.’

‘Whoopy do, talk about celebrating mediocrity.’

‘Brighton played very well. That would have been 3-0 to Brighton under Bruce.’

‘Predictable comments coming through about how money is helping us out of trouble, when it’s mostly the players who were shocking under Bruce who are responsible for the upturn. Just keep embarrassing yourselves lads, we’ll concentrate on better days ahead!!’

‘Money money money, must be funny, cos you’re no longer going down and money has nothing to do with it! When the owner review rule comes in the Saudi’s will be banned and you’ll be back in the Championship where you were heading before they turned up!’

‘Any genuine fan will respect the change of fortune of the Geordies. (South London, Millwall fc).’

‘It’s the WBA fans I feel sorry for.’

‘Newcastle fans must be so grateful to Kieran Trippier for helping the team win those games before he got injured.’

‘I would love to be out in Newcastle tonight . . . . a Love Machine

My body don’t work for nobody but you . . ooooh love

Great days in the North East

Scouser me x’

‘Best place in England for night life, especially when the Toon are at home.’

‘Posted months ago how lucky Newcastle were to get Eddie Howe,he will go on to be an elite manager.

Cant wait to (hopefully) play you next season…AFCB…’

‘Well well, project Newcastle is up and running…’

‘Good result for Newcastle. 3 points before a tough run of away fixtures. Howe has well and truly transformed newcastle since coming in.’

‘With £300m to spend in the summer, Newcastle could well trouble the top four next season. Give it three years and they will usurp Man City and Liverpool.’

‘Just think where Newcastle would be in the table now if Howe had joined the club at the beginning of the season.’

‘Winning games, playing good football, and now any morality issues have been overshadowed. Looking rosy at Newcastle.’

‘Why is the mighty Chris Sutton and the mighty Robbie Savage not having a say on the Toon Army situation at the moment.’

‘Congratulations Newcastle today. You probably just about deserved to win. As usual, Brighton played some nice football, but didn’t take the chances they created. Howe is a good manager. I just wanted to point out the hypocrisy of standing in support of Ukraine when we allow Saudis to own our clubs, who are guilty of countless war crimes in Yemen. We need to get this money out of our game.’

‘Toon fans are so desperate for success they’d even accept an ownership by a PIF controlled by Putin.’

‘When Bruce was there Joelinton was a bad buy and now you love him, I’m guessing if you’d given Bruce the money you’d be in exactly the same position. That’s if the fans are not been idiots.’

‘Bruce would not have kept us up this season. We were looking doomed at Xmas. You just need to look at the players who he had and the difference in individual performances under Howe.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

