Another pointless Newcastle United loan ended early without a single minute on the pitch

Monday afternoon has revealed that a Newcastle United loan arrangement has ended early.

Not for the first time, NUFC sending out a player to a club, where they get little, or even…zero, time on the pitch.

Newcastle United left-back Matt Bondswell having joined Shrewsbury on loan for the second half of the season, yet not getting a single minute of football.

Shrewsbury naming the Newcastle United loan player on the bench for these last eleven League One matches, yet not even giving him one minute of action.

The thing is as well, Shrewsbury are in total no man’s land, 21 points off the promotion places and 15 points above the drop zone, so no chance / risk of going up or down, yet not prepared to give Bondswell any football.

My understanding is that Shola Ameobi is in charge of arranging / coordinating these Newcastle United loan deals and I would love to know if there are any other Premier League clubs, where so many players who go out on loan, get so little time on the pitch?

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 March 2022:

‘Newcastle United have recalled teenage defender Matt Bondswell from his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town.

The Nottingham-born left-back, who joined the Magpies in March 2021 following his departure from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, had joined the League One club in January for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the 19-year-old was unable to make his EFL debut for the Salop, featuring as an unused substitute in 11 consecutive league matches, and has returned to Tyneside where he will link up with United’s under-23 side.

Bondswell, who made his professional debut on loan at Dutch side FC Dordrecht in August 2020, made his first-team bow for Newcastle during a 3-2 pre-season victory over Doncaster Rovers in July.

The defender is set to feature for Newcastle United Under-23s this evening when they host their West Bromwich Albion counterparts at St. James’ Park (kick-off 7pm BST).’

