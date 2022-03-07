News

Allan Saint-Maximin left on the bench – Eddie Howe explains how the Frenchman took the news

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe told the media that he would make a decision on Allan Saint-Maximin after that day’s training session.

The French winger having missed the draw at West Ham and win over Brentford.

An ongoing calf issue leading to Allan Saint-Maximin going to Monaco for treatment on the injury but returning to Tyneside early last week.

ASM did return to training on Friday and obviously suffered no reaction with his injury BUT Eddie Howe going with an unchanged team, Allan Saint-Maximin only making the subs bench as the only change in the 20 man match day squad, with Federico Fernandez the one to drop out.

So how did Allan Saint-Maximin take the news of not starting on Saturday, Eddie Howe has given the details of how ASM reacted:

“His [Allan Saint-Maximin’s] attitude was fine and we have built up a good relationship in what has been a short period of time.

“He understood that he’d only had one training session and that the team had performed well in his absence.

“He came on [against Brighton], did very well, made a difference for us.”

I think that the general reaction of the crowd on Saturday, in my opinion, was that Allan Saint-Maximin did pretty well doing what he does best, carrying the ball up the pitch and at times relieving the pressure that was pretty constant throughout that second half.

However, I also think that plenty of supporters weren’t quite so impressed at times with ASM’s efforts to get back and do his bit in defence, as United hung on for such a valuable win. Though defending is never going to be Allan Saint-Maximin’s biggest asset…

As for the talents of Allan Saint-Maximin overall and longer-term, one of his teammates has absolutely no doubts.

ASM turns 25 on Saturday and Newcastle have games on Thursday (Southampton away) and Sunday (Chelsea away), with the Frenchman expected to return to the starting eleven.

Kieran Trippier speaking to the True Geordie podcast about Allan Saint-Maximin and what he is capable of:

“Honestly, I have never seen anything like it.

“I don’t even know how to explain it…

“Honestly, he [Allan Saint-Mximin] is mental.

“I just stand off him [in training]…he is just one of those players who gets you on the edge of your seat with the things he does.

“Honestly, I have never seen anything like him before.

“He has that magic, where he can just make anything happen, even I don’t know what he is going to do with the ball and he doesn’t want to change that.

“I have spoken to him and he is saying to me that he wants to win the Ballon d’Or, play for his national side…and he will reach that.

“He is a quality player.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

(Garth Crooks – Howe and Newcastle owners outstanding as repair Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce shambles – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Read HERE)

(Match Report – Newcastle United or Brighton? ‘Now all I would swap is the weather’ – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter admits painful truth after Newcastle United make it 5 wins in 6 matches – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s massive victory – Read HERE)

