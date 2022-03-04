News

Allan Saint-Maximin – Eddie Howe says decision is imminent

Allan Saint-Maximin couldn’t be seen in any of the photos when Newcastle United released a gallery of training images late on Wednesday.

ASM not featuring in the photos despite having earlier in the week having declared via Instagram he was back on Tyneside after spending time in Monaco getting treatment on his calf problem.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin hadn’t trained on Wednesday with the rest of the first team squad, nor indeed has he trained any day this week with his teammates.

Speaking this morning to journalists ahead of the game against Brighton on Saturday afternoon, the NUFC Head Coach saying that he is ‘hoping’ Allan Saint-Maximin will finally be able to join in with training today and then if that’s the case, make a decision on his potential involvement against Brighton.

In my opinion, that means 100% there is no chance of Allan Saint-Maximin starting against Brighton, whether he trains or not today. Eddie Howe will have been preparing his team in the training sessions and without ASM involved in those sessions this week, surely no chance of him considered for the first eleven tomorrow. The only ‘decision’ I believe, will be whether Eddie Howe thinks ASM is ok to be included on the bench as a potential impact sub.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle – 4 March 2022:

“Maxi hasn’t trained with us yet.

“We’re hoping he does today but we’ll have to make a decision based on how he looks and his injury status after that training session.”

On Dan Burn:

“Very good, on and off the pitch.

“A great lad who has mixed well with the team and has immediately got everyone’s respect with how he’s conducted himself.

“He’s performed really strongly – very composed, defensively very good.”

On the future of Burn’s centre-back partner Fabian Schär, whose current deal expires in the summer:

“We’re aware of his contract situation and we’ll be sitting down and discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

