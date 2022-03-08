News

Alan Shearer selects Newcastle United star in this Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Saturday’s match at St James Park.

Three weeks ago, Alan Shearer selected Dan Burn in his Premier League best eleven, after the 29 year old Geordie was the clear man of the match on his first team debut for NUFC in the win over Aston Villa.

Two weeks ago, it was Matt Targett and Joe Willock getting the plaudits from Shearer after their contributions to the draw away at West Ham.

Last week it was Joelinton and Ryan Fraser, combining for the crucial first goal against Brentford and arguably the two best players on the pitch.

This time, defending very well on Saturday and scoring the winning goal, step forward Fabian Schar.

The fact that six different Newcastle United players have been chosen by Alan Shearer across these four three matches, sums up just how much of an impact Eddie Howe has had across the whole NUFC squad, not just one or two players.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Kasper Schmeichel (LEI)

“He made several important saves to keep a clean sheet as Leicester City edged to victory.”

Reece James (CHE)

“In a weekend featuring other superb right-back displays from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Matt Doherty, James is my pick thanks to his goal and assist.”

Fabian Schar (NEW)

“His goal ended up being the winner, and he dealt with a lot of Brighton & Hove Albion pressure.”

Marc Guehi (CRY)

“A solid performance from the young centre-back. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ talented attack were kept very quiet.”

Ashley Young (AVL)

“Aston Villa did not miss Lucas Digne, with Young deputising superbly to help nullify Southampton’s attack.”

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

“A magnificent goal, an assist and at the heart of everything good Arsenal produced.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

“Two goals and an assist. Absolutely brilliant. He is so often the outstanding player on the big occasions.”

Philippe Coutinho (AVL)

“The Brazilian continues to thrive under Steven Gerrard, getting another goal and assist. Simply unplayable.”

Riyad Mahrez (MCI)

“He hit two well-taken goals as the champions put on a derby masterclass.”

Harry Kane (TOT)

“Two clinical finishes, including a sensational volley, as he overtook Thierry Henry’s Premier League goals total. He’s catching me up!”

Ivan Toney (BRE)

“He picked the perfect moment for his first Premier League hat-trick, in one of Brentford’s biggest matches of the season.”

Manager: Steven Gerrard (AVL)

“Masterminded an impressive display. His team overwhelmed a Southampton side who had been in good form.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

(Garth Crooks – Howe and Newcastle owners outstanding as repair Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce shambles – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Read HERE)

(Match Report – Newcastle United or Brighton? ‘Now all I would swap is the weather’ – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter admits painful truth after Newcastle United make it 5 wins in 6 matches – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s massive victory – Read HERE)

