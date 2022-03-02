Opinion

Alan Shearer – Say what you see

I have been left reflecting since watching Alan Shearer on Match of the Day at the weekend.

The former NUFC number nine quizzed by host Gary Lineker after Newcastle United’s fine win against Brentford.

Alan Shearer never directly answering the question put to him, about the club’s recent transformation under Eddie Howe.

Shearer’s loyalty to our former oaf of a head coach is so transparent.

Everybody is allowed to choose their friends, but to be a stand-out pundit you have to tell it as it is with the paying public, especially when the questions are about your former club where you became a legend.

I’m quite prepared for the Alan Shearer fan club to come on here and stick up for their hero but I am honest with myself, and I can tell you all, I don’t adore Shearer as much as I loved Macdonald, Quinn, Kelly, Ferdinand and Cissè.

Alan Shearer has been a let down in the media for me, ever since his big mate (whom I stated I will never name in an article again) tried to strangle the life and soul out of the team.

Under Eddie Howe these same players have been rejuvenated.

Alan Shearer and others need to give the bloke the credit and respect he deserves, even if this means exposing the biggest pretentious charlatan anybody has ever witnessed at Newcastle United.

