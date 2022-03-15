News

Alan Shearer – Legend’s name returns to St James Park as Shearer’s sign replaces Nine

Alan Shearer has made a return to St James Park.

Tuesday (15 March) afternoon seeing the Nine sign come down, with Shearer’s returning (see above) as the name of the bar outside the Gallowgate End of St James Park.

As a typical example of the pathetic behaviour we saw from Mike Ashley during his 14+ years owning Newcastle United, the owner changed the bar’s name from Shearer’s to Nine after Ashley treated the NUFC legend abysmally and Alan Shearer didn’t take it lying down.

Mike Ashley doing the double, as he also treat Kevin Keegan disgracefully. Keegan and Shearer being Newcastle United’s two greatest living legends.

The change back to Shearer’s Bar and also news that the Alan Shearer statue was at last going to be moved onto club owned land, was revealed originally just over two weeks ago (see below) in an interview with Amanda Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

This is how Shearer’s looked originally…

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi interview with The Athletic – 26 February 2022:

Alan Shearer’s statue will shortly be moved onto stadium ground, close to Sir Bobby Robson’s and “Nine Bar” will be turned back into “Shearer’s”.

There will be other changes around the ground. The placing of Shearer’s statue — which was paid for by the family of Freddy Shepherd, Newcastle’s former chairman — outside stadium property, has always felt sad and symbolic, but it will now be brought in. “Alan’s statue is moving, that’s happening, getting his spot right next to Sir Bobby (Robson),” Ghodoussi says. And Nine Bar will be turned into Shearer’s again.

“We want our ex-players to play a role, to be ambassadors for the club.”

