Abramovich selling Chelsea – Impact on Newcastle United and the ‘big six’

Through the Chelsea website, Abramovich has announced (see below) his intention to sell.

What are the implications for Chelsea, Newcastle United, the ‘Big Six’ and indeed the rest of the Premier League?

The statement is short. Abramovich intends to follow due process. He will not ask for repayment of loans. Net proceeds will go to victims of the war in Ukraine, including “supporting the long-term work of recovery”.

Of course there are questions to be answered, some will only be resolved with the fullness of time. On the face of it at least, Abramovich is making the right decision to remove Chelsea of Russian influence. At the same time, he is making himself less of a target. Who will be paid from the charity? Ukrainians? Russian soldiers? What does he mean by recovery?

The best source to identify how much he is writing off comes from the last set of accounts, to June 2021, found at Companies House. The biggest part of those loans are identified in note 18 of the accounts, a sum of £1.02 billion. That may well have increased to fund summer transfers and running costs, media reports suggesting up to 50% higher.

It is a guess at what he means by “net proceeds”. Ordinarily, that would be the sale price minus the purchase price, reported as £140 million in July 2003. There may have been other costs and debts to absorb. Ultimately, it will depend on what any buyer is prepared to pay.

Since 2003, the Chelsea brand has grown in value immensely. They have won 21 trophies, the latest the World Club Cup just recently. As well as Champions and Europa League, there have been five Premier League titles. Again, media speculation can be wild, valuing the club up to an improbable £4 billion, although it would be doubtful if full value were to be gained for a relatively speedy sale.

As for timescale, even if potential buyers express an immediate interest, due diligence procedures mean that a takeover by the start of the summer transfer window is a very tight push.

There is also the question of the Stamford Bridge site. Remember that other assets in Chelsea Village fall outside of the Chelsea FC business.

What does it mean for other clubs?

The simple answer is that it depends on who ultimately takes over, backed by what resource and at what price, but let’s have a go at working it out.

Other football clubs are on the market, both in the Premier League and overseas. If any oil rich players are interested in almost any club in Europe, their attention might easily be diverted. The same goes for American sports or media entrepreneurs. Closer to home, any other Premier League club currently in negotiation might be losing their own potential buyer.

The certain thing at Chelsea is that there will be uncertainty. Will Tuchel want to hang around? Will spending carry on in the same way as in the past? As for players, the wise option for those out of contract in the summer is not to renew. Other Champions League clubs might be attractive to them. If they wish to stay in the Premier League, there may be good offers to be made.

Again, it depends on the new owners but it may be that the level of investment in players will be reduced. Book value of players reduced by £161 million over the year to June 2021. There may be as much as, according to the accounts, up to £96.3 million of outstanding transfer fees to pay this year with a further £48 million thereafter.

Uncertainty at Chelsea is a benefit for other contenders. The other members of the ‘Big Six; might be collectively breathing a sign of relief, that their chances of Champions League qualification are improved this season. Chelsea are catchable by ManU, Arsenal and Spurs, not to mention West Ham even.

If that uncertainty spreads to next season then one of those clubs might be breathing a sigh of relief due to what is happening at Chelsea, following the impact of change of ownership at St James Park.

Let’s focus on Newcastle United.

No fewer than four Chelsea first teamers are out of contract this summer. There will be more in summer 2023, as well as potential for the future, who may seek to cut their losses. The Mag readers may wish to suggest the best targets.

Given the background of Chelsea’s uncertainty, the prospects of Champions League football qualification next season have in all probability improved, as they have for other contenders. This is almost certain to inflate player prices in summer as ambitious clubs strive to take advantage.

OK, so this is speculation, but what a time to be a Newcastle supporter. Potentially, more players with Premier League experience may be looking for a new club. Chelsea as a force are under threat.

There may be extra threats from elsewhere, Arsenal have not qualified for Champions League for several seasons now, West Ham owners could have invested more, Leicester have not lived up to hopes under Rodgers. Spurs have a stadium to pay for. Man U have not been at their best.

Despite everything, if our new owners can invest appropriately in the summer, ambitious plans can be brought forward. If we can get through our immediate concerns, and we show every sign of doing so, the Chelsea situation could be a huge shot in the arm.

Most importantly, however, let us also remember the suffering of the people of the Ukraine, Russian conscripts being immersed in the horrible situation of being forced to attack neighbours and particularly families who are separated and displaced.

Roman Abramovich statement on Chelsea site 2 March 2022:

‘I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

Thank you,

Roman’

