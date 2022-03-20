Opinion

‘A little bit controversial – I want Everton and Leeds to stay in the Premier League’

The excellent job that Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United, has helped drag the likes of Everton and Leeds well and truly into the relegation fight.

Recent days have seen these two clubs get unexpected positives with late wins.

Leeds coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in added time against 10 men Wolves.

Whilst after having been second best for 99 minutes and going down to 10 men after 83 minutes, Everton scored with their first real threat of the game against a team in black and white on Sunday.

Even despite those surprise victories, both Leeds and Everton still remain in danger as you can see from this current Premier League table on Sunday morning:

Leeds putting a decent amount of daylight between themselves and danger, seven points clear of the relegation zone, whilst Everton three points points above the drop. However, you do feel this relegation battle has a few more twists and turns in it, with the blue scousers only one result/win above danger, whilst Burnley have three games in hand on Leeds.

Obviously my only real concern is Newcastle United getting safe but stepping aside from that for a moment, I know it is a little bit controversial but once NUFC are ok, I also want Everton and Leeds to stay in the Premier League.

When Leeds went down in 2004 it was very funny, their arrogant fans falling from a great height and keeping on falling, even spending three seasons in League One.

However, in the long-term, we need the Leeds Uniteds. We need to play the clubs where it means something when you play them.

So whilst we all enjoy seeing those we despise struggling, reality is that we want Newcastle matches to mean something.

So based on my own personal age (50s), experiences (home and away for many of those years, especially 80s and 90s for aways), their fans, managers / players and other people associated with them, I have put together my ideal Premier League(see below) based on the opposition clubs where it means the most when you play them.

Unless you have some very personal individual reasons for claiming otherwise, matches against the likes of Watford, Brentford, Southampton, Bournemouth, Norwich, Brighton mean absolutely nothing. No real anticipation or nerves, no special great highs or lows when you win or lose. The thing is as well, you don’t even have the bonus with these clubs of getting 5,000+ tickets as you did when Wigan got in the top flight, indeed, with Brentford it was far less than 2,000 this season!

Which brings me to Everton.

Yes it would be very funny to see them go down, so many of their fans are a total embarrassment with how they go on about Newcastle United and our supporters. However, for me that is a big reason in FAVOUR of keeping them in the top flight, hopefully Newcastle United now can progress on and off the pitch and beating the scouse mackems season after season can be like a diluted version of the enjoyment you get from the real thing (mackems), with who knows how long Sunderland will remain in the lower leagues (I just checked and a 0-0 draw against Lincoln on Saturday means they even drop out of the play-off places if Sheff Wed win their game in hand).

So, this is my ideal Premier League based on playing opposition clubs (in descending order) that matter:

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Man Utd

Liverpool

Chelsea

Leeds

Everton

Tottenham

Arsenal

West Ham

Man City

Aston Villa

Leicester

Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest

Wolves

QPR

Portsmouth

Sheffield United

Interested to see what you have to say in the comments below.

