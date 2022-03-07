News

7 Newcastle United transfers rank in Premier League biggest ever football inflation adjusted deals

Newcastle United transfers made the headlines in January 2022.

After inheriting a desperate situation from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, the new NUFC owners and Eddie Howe were forced into serious action in their first transfer window at the club.

Despite a squad weak in so many places, Ashley had allowed only one player to be signed in the final year and two transfer windows of his reign.

So in January 2022, Newcastle United transfers totalling around £90m made NUFC the busiest Premier League club of all, as the club desperately tried to turn around the relegation situation.

However, where do these and all other notable Newcastle United transfers compare to the biggest ever in the Premier League.

The Athletic have looked into which are the biggest ever Premier League deals, taking into account when the transfers happened.

Using the example of Alan Shearer and his £15m move from Blackburn to Newcastle United, The Athletic make the point that using normal Bank of England inflation guidance, that £15m deal in 1996 would 26 years later be the equivalent of £29.96m.

The Athletic then explaining how they have used a different way of measuring what Premier League transfers would now be worth, taking into account ‘football inflation’ over the years:

‘The year after Shearer joined Newcastle, a new four-year Sky TV deal was agreed for £670 million. Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic that had suppressed spending, the Premier League signed a new TV deal for 2022-25 for £5.1 billion — and that’s the domestic rights alone.

To give a more accurate picture of how transfer fees have changed over time, and therefore what players such as Shearer would cost now, we are indebted to football finance expert Kieran Maguire and his colleague Jason Laws at the University of Liverpool, who have developed a calculator which adjusts for football inflation, based on revenue increases over time.

Those calculations convert historic Premier League transfer fees into their equivalent cost today. The ‘today’ fee is based on 2019 money, as this was the last year not distorted by COVID-19, and gives a much more realistic reflection of the spending power that is on show in the modern game.’

The Athletic quote what Alan Shearer has had to say about that glorious moment when Newcastle United brought him home and paid a world record transfer fee to do so…

“When the day came in late July 1996 to say my goodbyes, I walked into the training ground at Blackburn Rovers. I was going home to Newcastle United, the team I’d supported as a kid, and they were buying me for a world-record fee.

“I distinctly remember Tim Sherwood, our skipper, asking me how much for and me telling him it was £15 million. He stared at me for a while and then said, “Jesus. No pressure there, then!”

“I couldn’t do anything apart from laugh.

“The really funny thing is that I never felt that pressure. Not once. Not at all.”

A really good piece from The Athletic and well worth a read and to see the full list of the top 90 Premier League deals, which include these seven Newcastle United transfers, one NUFC player making the list coming in and heading out!

Newcastle United deals listed in The Athletic top 90:

£222m Alan Shearer (Blackburn to Newcastle 1996) – Number 1

£109.5m Andy Cole (Newcastle to Man U 1995) – Number 12

£93.8m Les Ferdinand (QPR to Newcastle 1995) – Number 24

£78.6m Andy Carroll (Newcastle to Liverpool 2011) – Number 42

£67.5m Les Ferdinand (Newcastle to Spurs 1997) – Number 57

£66.3m Michael Owen (Real Madrid to Newcastle 2005) – Number 62

£61.8m Gary Speed (Everton to Newcastle 1998) – Number 68

(The transfer fees generally quoted about the above deals at the time are Shearer £15m, Cole £7m, Ferdinand £6m, Carroll £35m, Ferdinand £6m, £16.8m, Speed £5.5m)

