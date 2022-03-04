News

4 Newcastle United players not available to start Southampton match – With 1 doubt

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Southampton on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

Callum Wilson of course continues to be absent, Eddie Howe having previously stated the striker will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games’ of the season. Whilst Wilson himself said two weeks ago ‘I am positive that I will be back this season AND have a good chunk of games left.’

Kieran Trippier had surgery on a broken bone in his foot and the England defender also faces a fight to return to first team action before the end of the season, almost certainly less likely to successfully do so than Wilson.

As well as that pair, Matt Ritchie has been another long-term injury, Eddie Howe commenting on his former Bournemouth player this morning…:

“We have got no new injuries of major concern, we had a few niggles after the Brighton game but [as a positive] we have had Matt Ritchie return to training, so that’s a really good thing.”

Great to see Ritchie on his way back but he has only rejoined group training this week, so no chance of him being considered to start against Southampton. Plus of course there are arguably better options in the rest of the NUFC squad anyway at both left-back and on the wings, if Eddie Howe was to make changes.

Whilst Eddie Howe did say there were no new major injury problems to key players after Brighton, he did reveal that Federico Fernandez has a ‘strain’ and so the Argentine defender won’t be a contender for tomorrow night’s team. He was replaced by ASM in the matchday squad against Brighton and when Newcastle United released official photos of training on Tuesday, Fernandez was notable by his absence. Howe indicating that the centre-back is set to miss all three games before this next international break.

So that makes four Newcastle United players definitely not in contention to start against Southampton.

On top of that trio, Eddie Howe has to make a decision on Allan Saint-Maximin, with the NUFC Head Coach saying this on Wednesday morning:

“Allan Saint-Maximin is not 100% fit.

“He did one day of training [last Friday], before the previous game, his first [day of group training] in three weeks.

“We are very keen to have him back and back at his best and when he came on against Brighton he did well, gave us a lift.

“We are trying to build up his fitness and he is nearly there.”

ASM played for half an hour on Saturday and looked ok running forward, though maybe not so keen on tracking back…though we already knew his strengths and weaknesses!

I think Eddie Howe probably has a pretty good idea by this point as to whether or not he intends to start ASM at Southampton, so I think more about keeping Ralph Hasenhuttl guessing about the NUFC line up.

It is two years and two days since ASM scored the only goal of the game at St Mary’s, with then Covid intervening. No more Premier League matches for over three and a half months and it was seventeen months after that win at Southampton, before proper capacity crowds were allowed back to PL matches.

In other injury news, Eddie Howe revealed this morning that Jamal Lewis is now over in Germany and will have groin surgery this week, the Newcastle United boss saying that this an ongoing issue that has plagued the defender for over a year and needs sorting.

