3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Thursday night ended Southampton 1 Newcastle 2.

Newcastle United falling behind but yet again showing real character and commitment to come back and win, making it six wins in their last seven Premier League games and unbeaten since 19 December 2021 in the league.

Great strikes from Chris Wood and especially Bruno Guimaraes handing Eddie Howe and his team their latest three points.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

That fella from Bournemouth

It’s rarefied air watching our football team play actual tactics. It’s been a while.

The high press works a treat and the team has such a good shape. Everyone knows their job.

We look fitter, sharper, and generally a much more intelligent top flight football team.

All of the credit goes to Eddie Howe. What an amazing turnaround he has led.

There is no doubt that last night was all down to his excellent management of this football club.

The team selection and approach were spot on after going behind – and it was all achieved after going a goal down.

Take a bow Eddie Howe. We love him to bits. The Bournemouth fans were dead right – he’s a class act.

Wor Bruno

An outrageous goal on his first start for the club. We have been left purring Bruno G and rightly so. It was a thing of beauty.

If Ronaldo does that the media goes into overdrive.

That goal was no fluke. It showed intelligence in a crowded penalty area. An impudent little back heel that completely wrong footed their keeper. It was in the net before Fraser Forster had had a chance to move.

It ended up being the winner at St Mary’s, so even more kudos to the Brazilian for edging us in front on a ground we don’t always tend to enjoy.

The even better news is that Bruno can only improve and his overall contribution in midfield was spot on. He has the knack of being very calm on the ball, even in tight spaces.

Money very well spent on this Rolls Royce of a player.

Super stopper

It would be easy to highlight Chris Wood for his first goal, which was wonderful to see, but United’s goalkeeper deserves a big mention too.

Dubravka has been in fine form and here again he has made a string of excellent saves which effectively proved the difference between one point and three.

Priceless form from our veteran custodian.

He’s doing really well and long may that continue, because who knows what they are thinking come summer, in terms of who will be Number one.

NEGATIVES

Getting greedy

I genuinely feel United could and should have beaten Southampton by more goals.

There were a number of moments across that game where we should have put the ball in the back of their net. I thought the Southampton goal was a bit fortunate for them.

Near the end of the first half Bruno whipped in a wonderful cross and how Willock hasn’t headed that home is beyond me.

Similarly, after we went 2-1 up we looked rampant and there were moments where more composure would have completely killed this game off. The home side were like a boxer on the ropes and we couldn’t quite deliver the knockout blow.

Star men a big miss

It’s possible to revel in the win and still be disappointed that Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin were absent.

We missed both of them massively.

Joelinton has become a juggernaut in centre midfield and such has been his impact that his absence seemed to show at times. I’d start him at Chelsea if he has shaken off the groin issue reported.

ASM, who was unwell, was notably absent given his pace and running. He could really have turned the screw for us.

Fixture fatigue

It’s a good job Eddie Howe has transformed our fitness levels because this run is punishing. A Thursday night away game followed by a Sunday trip to crisis club Chelsea – the World and European champions.

It’s tough. Tiring physically and mentally no doubt.

The players looked out on their feet at the end.

They were staying in Southampton last night before travelling up to London on Friday for the next game so it’s a long few days on the road.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

