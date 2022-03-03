3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Opinion

I used to hate doing this.

Scrapping around for some meagre positives after another insipid display, while struggling to choose how to whittle down the many negatives to just three.

Different now though, as the positives leak out from everywhere and I can indulge in some classic British whinging about fairly irrelevant things for the negatives. Love it.

POSITIVES

This is It

A few difficult games ahead but I’m going to call this one early: this relegation battle has been a successful caper. The seven point gap feels lush like, with our 28 point total the same that Fulham went down on last year.

The way we are playing though is even more encouraging. I’d suggest two or three more wins are required and it’s inconceivable that this lot don’t have that in them, unlike past times where a winning streak coming to an end could have been disastrous.

Four straight away games is daunting but I would take a point at Southampton, not worry about defeat at Chelsea and focus on having a real go at The Ev. After the break we should have a run of four home matches and Norwich away to hopefully seal the deal.

Winning ugly

Admit it, we were all anxious for most of that second half as Brighton had the lion’s share of possession and Martin Dubravka had a far more active role than he has had in recent games. However, the game management has been one of the most welcome improvements and we had to grind out three important points here.

Howe seems to exude calm, and the improvement in so many players means we have real options from the bench, not downgrades. Bruno entering the fray, settled things down and I think the games ahead might see him ready for a starting role.

Krafth Work

Remember how gutted we all were when Kieran Trippier got injured?

I’m starting to wonder if there’s any renaissance that is beyond the powers of Eddie Howe, as Emil Krafth joins the long list of players who look like a different bloke to the saggy binbags they were under Bruce. The back four were all excellent but Brighton’s plan to use the width was snuffed out entirely by the Swede and Matt (sign him up) Targett.

There are more and more encouraging signs that to progress in the summer we may only need three or four upgrades, as opposed to the complete squad reboot we had assumed would be essential. Who’d a thunk it?

NEGATIVES

Getting a bit tricky now

So, fate and the fixture computer have conspired to hand us four straight away games, with some tricky places to visit.

I think part of the reason beating Brighton felt so important was to give a cushion ahead of this run, but should we really be that worried? If you look at the past few weeks, I’d argue we have played better in the away games and, as previously stated, this run may be tailor made for Bruno to come in and do his thing of turning opposition pressure into Newcastle attacks.

To be fair, I would take a point at Southampton (well roughed up by Villa yesterday) and consider anything from Chelsea and Spurs a massive bonus, with the trip to The Ev by far the biggest game among this lot. Additionally, if you look past this, our next run consists of three home games (four if the Palace match is rearranged) and Norwich away.

HOW LONG?

Games at St James have once again become everything they weren’t allowed to be during the Ashley tenure. Noise, flags, atmosphere. Happiness in the air and a team to be proud of playing for the shirt.

It feels like robbery that we have to wait five weeks until the next one, where I can’t make up my mind whether I’m furious with Sky for ramming it to a Friday night slot or actually quite pleased that they’ve reduced the wait by a day.

My seven year old son is absolutely loving the club coming to life in ways he had never experienced and the days with him are a bit special at the minute…and hopefully for a long time to come.

What does that say?

Like I said, getting picky now, but I reckon there will be a few times ahead like this game where the result is on a bit of a knife edge. For anyone in my part of the ground it’s nigh on impossible to make the match time out on the mini sized big screen. I realise there are clocks by the dug out for this purpose but surely less than half the ground can see these. It’s also a bit embarrassing in this day and age to have such a paltry “big” screen. It’s a bit like having a massive, box like analogue TV when there’s surely room for one four times the size. This would be a nice quick win for the owners in the summer, although I’m not sure how to address the fact there’s nowhere for the East stand to watch replays etc.

Also be nice to sort out the phone signals for 4G etc as it’s pretty much impossible to check the scores or bring sunshine into people’s lives when you think of something witty and hilarious to tweet in the middle of the game, a hill on which I have died many a death.

It’s great to have these minor grumbles as the most prominent gripes – but it’s also grand to have actual hope they will be remedied.

Loving it. Thanks Eddie.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Saturday 5 March 3pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Dunk 55

Newcastle:

Fraser 12, Schar 14

Possession was Brighton 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Brighton 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Brighton 4 Newcastle 4

Corners were Brighton 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,214

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Longstaff 90+4), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Guimaraes 79), Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Gayle, Lascelles, Almiron

