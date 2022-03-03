Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night

Thursday night’s match ended Everton 1 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where it looked only a matter of time before Newcastle United would take the lead, only for them to somehow lose very late on against a by then, 10 man Everton side.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

Midfield Braziliance

The first time seeing Joelinton and Bruno start together and I thought their power and precision complemented each other perfectly in the first half.

Everton had a game plan with Gordon sticking to Bruno and Doucoure trying to do a job on Joelinton. The pair in blue were comfortably outmatched in that first half.

Second half was pretty dismal mainly due to the gritty nature of it.

However, there are good signs for this pair together.

If I’d had a choice of Brazilian number 7s at the start of the season. There’s no way I would have picked Joelinton over Richarlison. Now there’s no way I’d swap them.

We Were Miles Better

For all the zillions Everton have spent over the last half decade, we have already overtaken them in terms of quality.

We dominated them at St James and were much the better side tonight too. We had loads more possession, nearly double the shots, precisely double the shots on target. We had more corners, completed more passes, won more aerial duels, won more tackles.

The only stats that Everton topped us for were fouls, yellows, reds and… goals.

Everton May Stay Up

I wouldn’t be upset to see Everton go down.

We’ve had a lot of rivalry with the Scouse Mackems in recent years and there’s some bitterness there. However, I thoroughly enjoyed the game at St James’ and wouldn’t mind another edition next season.

The Toffees are in all sorts of financial difficulties and I think we’re already a better side than them. Imagine how much better we’ll be after a summer of sensible investment.

NEGATIVES

No Pickford

You’ve got to say, it’s a lot of fun when Pickford is between the sticks, receiving stick. It always adds a bit of spice to the game (not that this one needed much more).

I don’t know if anyone else has seen the Trippier interview with True Geordie but apparently our new right back is best mates with the England number one. Trippier claims that Pickford loves the banter and gives as good as he gets. It certainly doesn’t seem that way.

He cannot cope with the pressure when they play us and that pantomime could have certainly helped our cause tonight.

Three Points Dropped

A dominant first half NUFC performance where Everton managed just one shot and Chris Wood had a couple of half decent chances with his head. Then a sending off and 14 minutes of stoppage time.

It’s disappointing to not claim the win so to lose is demoralising. We lacked a bit of quality going forwards and then switched off for the Everton goal.

Everton could barely string a pair of passes together all game but we were all at sea for their one moment of half decent play. Complacency played a part too.

We had six players around the two Everton ones but they managed to produce an opportunity and snag an undeserved victory.

Stoppages Galore

The game was a hard watch in the second half.

Partly it was because there were more fouls than completed passes but also because some absolute plank cable-tied himself to the goalpost. That lengthy stoppage appeared to kill the momentum of the game.

The VAR with Allan also took up a lot of time. The 14 minutes injury time felt like a godsend but ended up being a curse.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

