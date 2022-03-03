Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 match

Sunday afternoon ended Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is GToon who has the job…

POSITIVES

Tactics

For the first time in many a year I could clearly see a game plan and it worked for 88 minutes.

The players knew their roles and we were good in and out of possession.

When Eddie was out of a job he went and studied other clubs training and coaching. It clearly shows.

You might think that’s a given but compare and contrast it with another manager who when he was relieved of relegating us, went and watched the cricket instead.

Dan Burn

This bloke is everything Lascelles would like to be – a proper leader on the pitch.

He was outstanding today and really unlucky with the goal.

He wins everything in the air and can play on the deck too. A great player for us.

Team togetherness

For the first time in years the team are together.

Even when it comes to picking each other up of the floor, arguing with opponents, defending or attacking at corners, you can see the togetherness.

The fans can see and appreciate this, which bodes well for the future. ”

NEGATIVES

VAR

Yet again we are on the wrong end of some VAR decisions.

The elbow on Burn should have been a straight red card and Murphy was tripped in the box.

Of course, as we are currently not in the top six those decisions go against us.

Losing

There’s no way we should have lost today.

They had only two real efforts on target all game and never even looked like scoring and of course their goal comes from the red card escapee.

Set-pieces

Against a top side like them we need to make more of our set-piece plays.

We had a couple of free-kicks in good areas that came to nothing and corners too.

I think we could have been a bit more inventive.

Avoid Rudiger and put it in the mix with pace.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

