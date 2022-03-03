News

3 Newcastle United players not available to start Everton match – With 1 returning and 2 doubts

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Everton on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

Callum Wilson of course continues to be absent, Eddie Howe having previously stated the striker will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games’ of the season. In official club images released on Tuesday, they showed the striker working out in the gym with the rest of the squad, but still yet to start training with the squad.

Similarly, Eddie Howe has said previously that Federico Fernandez would be out until at least the start of April, he was also pictured working out in the gym yesterday but won’t be involved at Goodison Park.

Kieran Trippier another longer term absentee as he recovers from surgery to a broken bone in his foot.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach did say that Joe Willock is set to be back available after illness.

However, having also missed Chelsea due to illness, Jonjo Shelvey still hasn’t trained, so unless the midfielder is able to properly train today, there looks no chance of him being involved tomorrow night.

The biggest decision for Eddie Howe appears to be Joelinton.

With an ongoing groin issue, it is going to be a balancing act.

Howe admitting he will make a ‘late call’ on whether to play the Brazilian.

With a break of 17 days between matches coming up, a great chance to make absolutely sure Joelinton will be fine you would of thought, for Spurs away and hopefully the games to follow. However, with a victory at Everton surely putting Newcastle effectively on the way to all but certain safety, you can see why Eddie Howe would be desperate to play him.

The NUFC Head Coach indicated that there are no new injury issues and you would assume that after being on the bench on Sunday, both Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin will be available to start, if selected against Everton.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle:

“Willock should be OK (for Everton).

“He had an illness but returned to training yesterday.

“Shelvey – we’re waiting to see. He hasn’t trained yet, so is a slightly bigger concern.

“Joelinton is going to be touch and go for this game.

“We have a decision to make whether we look after him with the break we have afterwards, or whether we push him back out there.

“We’ll have to make a late call on him.”

