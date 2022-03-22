Opinion

2022 Qatar World Cup can pave the way to shock Newcastle United Premier League breakthrough

In the coming days, there are matches that will help decide the chances of a number of countries hoping to be involved in the finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It might be difficult to believe but it is now less than eight months until those 2022 Qatar World Cup finals will kick-off.

The finals in Qatar due to kick off on 21 November 2022.

So we currently have a Premier League break as players head off for international duty, with many already knowing they will be involved in these 2022 Qatar World Cup finals, whilst others still hope this will be the case.

As always though, my first, second, third, whatever considerations are with Newcastle United.

Yes I wouldn’t mind a return to the days of the England captain playing for Newcastle United but I am wholly preoccupied currently with how quickly NUFC can once again become competitive, after a wasted decade and a half under Mike Ashley.

I see so many people, especially football ‘experts’, saying how it is supposedly impossible for Newcastle United to swiftly rise to competing in top six, top four, top whatever…BUT never say never.

I am not predicting Newcastle will do a Leicester, stay up after a fierce relegation struggle and then win the Premier League the following season. Although lightning does indeed sometimes strike twice…in the same (similar?) place.

However, with everything falling right and having so many factors in place, is it really impossible for Newcastle United to launch a bid towards the top four next season?

Ambitious owners ready to invest further in the squad, a talented young manager who even with numerous injuries and a poor to average team, managed a run of six wins and a draw in seven games recently, going almost three months without a defeat in the Premier League. Newcastle have the base of a decent team / squad and with a ‘new’ Joelinton and a fully tuned up Bruno G, a fully fit and focused ASM, along with a defence featuring the likes of Trippier, Burn and Targett (once signing made permanent) and half a dozen more ambitious signings in summer 2022, who knows…? Obviously safety has to be achieved first this season but who knows the potential.

Anyway, back to the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

I think this factor could play massively into the hands of Newcastle United.

This is going to be a Premier League season like no other, one that stops in the middle for a World Cup to take place.

The Premier League four months ago providing the basic dates of when the 2022/23 starts and ends, as well as when it stops for the Qatar World Cup and when it starts up again.

Premier League Official Announcement – 11 November 2021:

‘The Premier League 2022/23 season dates have been confirmed.

The season has been adjusted to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The Premier League season will start on 6 August 2022.

Match round 16 will be the last set of matches played over the weekend of 12-13 November ahead of the call-up period for the tournament beginning on Monday 14 November.

The League will resume on Boxing Day following the FIFA World Cup Final, which takes place on Sunday 18 December 2022.

The final match round of the campaign will be played on 28 May 2023, when all games will kick off simultaneously as usual.’

So, what it basically means is that there will be a six week gap with no Premier League games, in order to accommodate the 2022 Qatar World Cup, however, the 2022/23 PL season will only start a week earlier and finish a week later compared to this current 2021/22 PL season.

In actual fact, The Times broke a leaked version of this story way back in September, they reported having seen the leaked draft Premier League 2022/23 fixtures schedule and overall season timings for English football, that leaked exclusive absolutely matching the basic details released by the Premier League in November 2021..

However…that Times leaked exclusive also included a host of other claimed dates, concerning the Football League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup etc…

This was the Premier League 2022/23 claimed leaked draft schedule The Times published back in September 2021:

30 July 2022 – The Football League kick off their fixtures.

6 August 2022 – The Premier League kick off their matches with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup.

2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

12/13 November 2022 – Final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

21 November to 18 December 2022 – Qatar World Cup takes place.

4 December 2022 – Championship matches to begin again after the World Cup group stage.

26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

3 June 2023 – FA Cup final.

10 June 2023 – Champions League final.

So basically, players who are involved in the World Cup final and third / fourth place match, will have Premier League games only a week later.

This is going to be crazy for so many players and clubs, especially the elite Premier League clubs with elite players involved right to the end of the World Cup in Qatar. Players potentially playing as many as seven games in four weeks at the highest level.

Which brings me back to Newcastle United, once again.

You often find that those Premier League clubs outside the self-appointed elite, with smaller squads etc, can often make a great start to the season but then run out of steam as the ‘bigger’ clubs see their more powerful squads come into play, as the season progresses. Look at this season, we have seen a number of other clubs looking promising to greater or lesser extents BUT with exactly now only two months of the season to go, look at who the top six are…you don’t need to check, you know which six I mean.

However…if Newcastle United get their recruitment right this summer and a lot of other factors fall our way, why not?

It is only 16 games in the opening burst and as Eddie Howe has shown with even a pretty poor team, nine games unbeaten and six wins and a draw from seven, leads me to not think it is impossible for Newcastle United to be capable of being top four or so when we reach that break for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

I can then see a seriously massive advantage for a club such as Newcastle United, who might have a lot of good to very good players BUT not many at those World Cup finals. The likes of Joelinton, Targett and Burn have been at the heart of Newcastle’s best form and none of them as things stand, likely to be in Qatar come November and December.

I don’t want to crush any individual’s ambitions BUT Newcastle United matter more to me, especially after all these wasted years.

The six clubs who see those top six spots as all but automatically theirs, will all have serious numbers of players at the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

Contrast that with a Newcastle United squad where potentially you have a minimum number of players involved, the vast majority watching the action on TV and at the same time working under Eddie Howe to hit that ground running when the Premier League games kick off once again in late December.

I can honestly see the potential for a scenario where Newcastle United could be top four or top six after the opening 16 PL matches and then taking advantage of not being involved out in Qatar, many of those NUFC players able to hit the ground running on the restart and maybe knock together a run of six or seven wins in eight games, whilst the usual elite struggle to hit the heights with star players affected by World Cup involvement.

No guarantees of course BUT I do think Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners will be looking to take maximum advantage if possibilities present themselves, including of course a willingness to strengthen in the mid-season transfer window of 2022/23.

