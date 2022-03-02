News

2 intriguing Tuesday night matches impacting Newcastle United relegation battle

Newcastle United aren’t in action again until Saturday, when Brighton visit St James Park for a 3pm kick-off.

Whilst Eddie Howe has had NUFC on an uplifting run of unbeaten in seven Premier League games and winning four of the last five.

For Graham Potter it is only one win in seven and Brighton have lost all their last three, conceding seven goals and scoring none.

However, Tuesday night (tonight) sees two matches that could have a real impact on the Newcastle United path to potential PL survival.

At Turf Moor, it is Burnley v Leicester (7.45pm) in the Premier League.

As you can see from this up to date league table, the result could significantly change the relegation picture:

Burnley have picked up seven points from their last three Premier League matches, including wins over Brighton and Spurs. In contrast, Leicester have only picked up two points so far in 2022.

A win for Burnley would see them rise three places to fifteenth, if so, a remarkable turn around in the space of a week and a half, as it would be ten points from four games in a very short space of time.

Indeed, Burnley just need to avoid defeat to see Everton replace them in the relegation zone. Whilst that would be very amusing, I think ideally as Newcastle fans we certainly shouldn’t want Sean Dyche’s team to get anything more than a point.

With the potential of this relegation battle tightening up tonight to only three points separating fourteenth and eighteenth, it does really sum up just how knackered Newcastle would have been if the new owners and Eddie Howe hadn’t come along. Despite the new NUFC Head Coach having picked up 20 points in 14 matches, United are still bang in the relegation fight. If Bruce and Ashley were still here, then I think Newcastle would effectively be already relegated, as I think it would have been ten points at the very most from these last fourteen games, rather than the twenty ‘accumulated’ by Eddie Howe.

The other match tonight that impacts on Newcastle United and the relegation fight potentially, is Crystal Palace v Stoke (7.30pm) in the FA Cup fifth round.

I am not sure what to wish for here, on balance probably Palace winning.

As you can see from the upcoming schedule of Newcastle United matches…

If Palace win tonight, it will mean their match at St James Park on Sunday 20 March will be postponed and Newcastle will have four away games in a row, starting with Southampton on 10 March.

Whilst if Stoke win, Newcastle will have three aways and then Palace at home, BUT it will mean Eddie Howe and his players having four games to play between Thursday 10 March and Sunday 20 March.

Neither scenario ideal but as I say above, probably the better option if Stoke win tonight and Newcastle have a home game this month after Brighton on Saturday, rather than having to wait until probably Wolves on Friday 8 April.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Thursday 10 March 7.30pm – Southampton Away

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 20 March 2pm – Crystal Palace home (Unless Palace still in the FA Cup)

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

