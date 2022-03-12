Opinion

12 Newcastle United players at Chelsea cost less than £25m – Richest club in World?

The Newcastle United players deserved so much credit after their performance on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe even more so.

The way he organised the Newcastle United players he did have available, was quite simply superb.

This is a quick remind of the eleven who started against Chelsea and the nine subs.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Targett, Almiron, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Wood

Substitutes

Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, De Bolle

A lot us made of Newcastle United allegedly / apparently being the ‘richest club in the World’ now, but the reality of what Eddie Howe currently has to work with is far different to that lazy media agenda.

The starting point so low for Eddie Howe when he arrived in November, in terms of the relative quality of Newcastle United players in his squad.

The minimal money spent on so many of the existing squad AND the length of time that so many have been at St James Park.

By my reckoning, 12 of the 20 Newcastle United players on duty at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, cost less than £25m in total in transfer fees:

Dubravka (£4m), Manquillo (£4m), Lascelles (£4m), Schar (£3.5m), Targett (£0), Longstaff (£0), Darlow (£4m), Gillespie (£0), Dummett (£0), Krafth (£5m), Fraser (£0), De Bolle (£0)

These were the other eight Newcastle United players in the match day squad at Chelsea:

Burn (£13m), Almiron (£20m), Guimaraes (£35m), Murphy (£10m), Wood (£25m), Saint-Maximin (£20m), Ritchie (£12m), Gayle (£10m)

Of those eight subs, three of them arrived only in January 2022, as emergency essential purchases to try and ward off relegation. Whilst three of them were bought five and six years ago for £10m-£12m price tags and should / would all have moved on some time ago if this was a normal club, that had bought and sold like a normal one, refreshing the squad properly and moving on those who aren’t really good enough.

The only two ‘normal’ signings who cost more than £5m and didn’t arrive in January (2022), Almiron and ASM. Worth pointing out as well that it is now three years since they were both signed, back in 2019.

The recruitment whilst Mike Ashley was calling the shots, had been an absolute shambles. The Newcastle United first team squad staggering along, season to season, unbalanced and desperately short of quality in so many positions.

Home produced – Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, De Bolle, Anderson

2014 Darlow, Lascelles, Woodman

2016 Shelvey, Gayle, Ritchie, Hayden, Clark

2017 Murphy, Manquillo,

2018 Dubravka, Schar, Fernandez

2019 Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Krafth,

2020 Gillespie, Hendrick, Fraser, Wilson, Lewis

2021 Willock

2022 Burn, Guimaraes, Targett, Wood, Trippier

One of the stand out things of course was Mike Ashley really showing the neglectful route he was going down in the latter days of his spiteful reign, Jamal Lewis was signed in September 2020 and in the next 16 months or so, only Joe Willock was brought into the club, the only senior signing as assisted by Steve Bruce, Ashley had us on a one way ticket to the Championship.

A massive job lies ahead for Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle United owners.

The new NUFC Head Coach has done a remarkable job with the existing Newcastle United players he inherited, astonishing really. Just think what Eddie Howe could be capable of with more quality intelligent signings along the lines of Trippier, Targett and Burn, along with the more obviously ambitious ones such as Bruno G.

