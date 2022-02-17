Opinion

Why this was different than under certain previous Newcastle United managers

This past weekend’s defensive display, was so different to what we’ve seen under certain previous Newcastle United managers.

Going into this weekend’s game against West Ham I’m anticipating that this will most likely be a defensive attempt to nick a goal and shut out a team that is definitely overachieving (and deserves plaudits for doing so…cat kickers aside).

Given that we have seen so much desperate, backs-to-the wall, hopeless punts up forward football under previous Newcastle United managers…I thought I’d add my thoughts as to how it’s different this time.

There is a clear game plan

The biggest change in our fortunes is undoubtedly from the fact that the team is pulling in the same direction, they all have the same goal in mind.

In the bad old days of around 4-5 months ago and beyond, each player was on their own, failed or succeeded on their own. Now, the levels of support between the players have skyrocketed.

Players who looked lost and confused about the mere act of stepping onto a football pitch have been given a new purpose and energy under Howe. Not sure which idiot said that these players can’t be coached out of Rafa football…but they were clearly talking absolute cabbage.

We have players playing in the right way

Previously in a defensive set-up, one of our CBs would hoof the ball long for ASM to chase, then everyone just crossed their fingers and hoped he could make something wonderful happen. Of course, he sometimes did, but with the lack of support and the way he’d been forced into an unfamiliar role (a common trend) blunted his effect.

Now, we have an actual target in Wood who can hold up the ball, flick it on and link up with others, rather than pin everything on the magic of one person.

With Joelinton looking completely reborn in a midfield role, the football may not always be sparkling, but we look like contenders in every match we’ve played in so far under Eddie Howe.

Hope is a wonderful boost

The win against Leeds wasn’t pretty, nor was the goal, but when we needed a bit of luck, we (finally) got it.

If we had lost the game, I’m pretty sure heads would have dropped, and the defeatist mentality would have started to seep in – especially after morale sapping games against Watford and in the FA Cup. I’m not saying that would have doomed us but it would have made things just that little bit harder.

Now, with every new player that came in, with every goal, with every piece of skill and with every ball won back, that energy and the belief grows evermore, and that was something that you certainly couldn’t conceive of in the early parts of the season.

So while nothing is set in stone yet and we’ve obviously got new setbacks such as Trippier’s injury, as well as the ongoing uncertainty over Wilson’s fitness to fret about. Under Howe, everything we’ve done has seemed so much better, and the pieces are starting to come together.

Even for the most pessimistic and fatalistic Geordies out there, there is hope and there is light at the end of a dark road.

We’ll all be glad we stuck around when the next corner is turned.

